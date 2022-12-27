Charles Fischer
LEO — Charles E. “Chuck” Fischer, 70, of Leo and born in Garrett, died Dec. 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Clint Woods
GARRETT — Clint William Woods, 45, of Garrett, died Dec. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joann Arrington
AVILLA — Joann Arrington, 81, of Avilla, died Dec.19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lois Remke
AVILLA — Lois Remke, 92, of Avilla, died Dec. 16, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Betty Yates
BUTLER — Betty J. Yates, 95, of Butler, died Dec. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Donna Adams
CASSOPOLIS, Michigan — Donna Mae Adams, 94, of Cassopolis, Michigan and born in Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 19, 2022.
Wagner Family Funerals, Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis, handled arrangements.
Sheamus Clarke
KENDALLVILLE — Sheamus P. Clarke, 56, of Kendallville, died Dec. 18, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Doris Jackson
KENDALLVILLE — Doris Virginia Jackson, 86, of Kendallville, died Dec. 20, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Paul Jokisch Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Paul Harold Jokisch Sr., 84, of Kendallville, died Dec. 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Wayne Pruiett
KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Leroy Pruiett, 88, of Kendallville, died Dec. 17, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
