GARRETT — Thirteen choirs from schools across the state participated in Garrett’s annual Railroader Rush Show Choir Invitational Saturday in the Performing Arts Center.
The all-day event offered contests for mixed, unisex and middle school show choirs. Garrett High School’s Encore show choir performed in exhibition at the conclusion of the competition.
Results
Mixed division
Grand champion: Churubusco New Era; 1st runner-up: New Palestine Crimson Heat; 2nd runner-up: Jay County Patriot Edition; 3rd runner-up: DeKalb Classic Edition; 4th runner-up: East Noble Knight Rhythms.
Best vocals: Churubusco; Best band: New Palestine; Best choreography: Churubusco; Best crew: Jay County; Best male soloist: DeKalb; Best female soloist: Jay County; Best costumes: East Noble.
Unisex division
Grand Champion: Jay County Just Treble; 1st runner-up: New Palestine Diamond Sensations; 2nd runner-up: East Noble Premier Edition; 3rd runner-up: Eastside Full Impact.
Best vocals: Jay County; Best band: New Palestine; Best choreography: New Palestine; Best crew: Jay County; Best soloist: East Noble; Best costumes: Jay County.
Middle school division
Grand champion: Woodside/Summit Middle School Class Act; 1st runner-up: Memorial Park Middle School 78 Edition; 2nd runner-up: Maple Creek Middle School MC Singers; 3rd runner-up: Churubusco Middle School New Generation.
Best vocals: Woodside/Summit; Best band: Churubusco; Best choreography: Woodside/Summit; Best crew: Churubusco; Best male soloist: Churubusco; Best female soloist: Churubusco; Best costumes: Woodside/Summit; Hilary Taylor Character Counts Award: Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.