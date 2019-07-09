GARRETT — The Garrett Heritage Days Talent Show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and Encore Show Choir was held in Eastside Park on July 4. Ten contestants entered the contest. Winners were selected in four age groups, plus three specialty awards were presented. They include:
Under 10 — 1. Ray Thompson for his vocal to “Wanna be Startin’ Something” by Michael Jackson 2. Madeleine Temple and Mason Jackson, dancing to “Gummy Bear.”
10-14 years — 1. Katelyn Joseph for her vocal, “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” 2. Ramon Sierra Jr. for his vocal, “Who’s Lovin You” by Michael Jackson 3. Paul Swonger for his double bow staff Tae Kwon Do routine 4. Ben Hug for his comedy routine.
15-18 years — 1. Kaylee Martin for her vocal, “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi 2. Vanessa Pilkinton for her vocal to “Heaven’s Gate” by Fall Out Boy.
Adult — 1. Holly Joseph for her vocal performance of “Landslide” by Stevie Nicks.
Heart & Soul Award — Ramon Sierra Jr.
Creativity Award — Paul Swonger
Star Award — Vanessa Pilkinton, of Harlan.
