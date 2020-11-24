AUBURN — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting a GMOA Gallery at the historic Buchtel House in Auburn from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
The event encompasses Shop Small Saturday, a national event “showcasing the honest and unique visions of small, community-oriented businesses,” according to sponsors.
The three-day event will take place in the former home of Dr. Buchtel, a prominent Auburn physician, at 217 W. Seventh St.
Nearly 20 artists will have unique, handmade, art-related items on display.
“These perfectly giftable pieces support local artists and help DeKalb County to thrive. When shopping for gifts this holiday season, and because when you shop small and shop art, everyone wins!” organizers said.
Paticipating artists include Nina Bennett, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Toni McAlhany, Dorothy Erieau, Sandra Baughman, Kenton Yoder, Kasey Wallace, Pat Chesebrough, Sarah Chesebrough, Janice Furtner, Diane Schafer-King, Shellie Bellinger, Alexandra Hall, Jim Gabbard, Mark Ober, Cynthia Gabbard, and Rhonda and Fred Inman.
The first pop-up gallery at Buchtel House over Labor Day weekend was well attended, according to Angela Green, gallery coordinator for Garrett Museum of Art. Green said she hopes this can be a regularly-scheduled event that will bring local and regional art to the people of Auburn and all of DeKalb County, helping the local economy to flourish.
“The arts can bring energy and vitality to a region. We at the Garrett Museum of Art are committed to making DeKalb County a thriving art arena,” said museum director Jim Gabbard.
Hours will be Friday, Nov. 27, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Shop Small Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
People can visit the museum’s website at garrettmuseumofart.org for form information.
