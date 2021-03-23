Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jeffery Becker, 43, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. March 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged Community Corrections violation.
Jacob Barnhart, 50, of the 500 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. March 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Moshin Shemman, 24, of the 200 block of East High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. March 11 by Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Izea Shawver, 21, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. March 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Rafael Vasquez, 23, of the 200 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested at 1 a.m. March 12 by Butler Police for an extradition hearing.
Elizabeth Cox, 33, of the 100 block of Tip Top Street, Corunna, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. March 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eduardo Rodriguez, 40, of the 100 block of Tulip Circle, Bremen, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. March 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Middleton, 31, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. March 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Gage Wood, 27, of the 600 block of East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. March 13 by Auburn Police on a parole warrant.
Dillon McLaughlin, 25, of the 100 block of West Otter Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. March 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Damen King, 35, of the 1600 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. March 14 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nolan Close, 29, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. March 14 by Garrett Police on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Moore, 43, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. March 14 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trey Stebing, 29, of the 3400 block of C.R. 52, Auburn, was arrested at 5:19 a.m. March 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alexander Bovee, 23, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. March 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with stalking, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michelle Hensley, 40, of the 500 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. March 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with child molesting as a Level 1 and Level 4 felony; two counts of child seduction, a Level 3 felony; and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
