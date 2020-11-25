GARRETT — A student-designed and manufactured sign welcoming visitors was unveiled at Monday’s meeting of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
The project was the result of a collaboration between Mayor Todd Fiandt and the high school’s Intro to Manufacturing class to create the sign that will be installed in a couple weeks on South Randolph Street near the Flower Pot Garden Center.
Chad Sutton, director of Career Development for the school, presented a timeline of the stages of production completed by the six-member class of sophomores, from design to production, using skills already developed through the program, including costs, materials, communications and prototypes.
The sign, designed by student Michael Fugate, was on display at Monday’s board session. It will be painted by the high school art class and mounted on a brick base. Plans call for a second sign at the north side of town sometime in the future.
“It’s been a real pleasure working with you. You guys have done a fantastic job,” said Fiandt, who was on hand for the meeting.
“It’s been really fun designing and seeing how it was coming together,” said Fugate, adding every time he sees Sutton, instructor Dave Martin or Principal Matt Smith, they would compliment him on his work, “picking me up and helping me if I was having a bad day.”
Classmates Sam Ross and Kyler Helmkamp also shared their enthusiasm for the class and other projects they have been working on, including the Wall of Fame. Other students in the class are Cody Bickley, Corbin Klenke and Brady Heltsey.
Smith said the class is an example where a no-bell schedule could remove constraints that a traditional 90-minute block schedule presents. The students have been approached to do other projects in the school and community, including a new sign outside J.E. Ober Elementary School.
The board approved an optional Bring Your Own Apple Device Program for 2021-2022. The measure was presented months in advance, as changes have been made for high school students. The updated BYOAD program will replace the school-issued device with iPad 8th Gen with Logitech Rugged Combo 3 Case with Integrated Smart Connector Keyboard for those who choose to enroll. Any student who was enrolled in the district’s BYOAD program during the 2020-2021 school year with a MacBook will be grandfathered in until they graduate, meaning they will be allowed to continue to use the MacBook as their school device. Any student enrolled in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD Bring Your Own Apple Device Program in the past must re-enroll each school year, according to the new guidelines.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver thanked the staff for their many sacrifices “in stepping outside of the box, teaching different classes,” and not knowing what a day is going to hold as far as personnel needs during these difficult times.
She emphasized the importance for kids to continue to be in school.
“It’s the safest place to be,” Weaver said about dangers of the coronavirus, noting most of the virus contacts reported are through a family member or church, not school.
Weaver also noted the importance of students being with other students to ensure mental health, to decrease food insecurity through the school’s food program, and overall social and emotional wellbeing with caring adults and an “awesome” staff.
J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus shared more than 500 parent-teacher conferences were completed earlier this month. Most were virtual or by phone, with a few socially distanced, face-to-face meetings. Surfus said 71 parents declined conferences, and 36 did not show up. The number of conferences was close to turnout in other years, she added.
Students in kindergarten through grade 2 will be undergoing state-mandated dyslexia screening. The first round for grades 1-2 is finished, with kindergarten students to be tested later in the school year.
Surfus also reported staff members have been able to cover 31 positions just this month due to COVID-19 issues. She praised them for stepping into roles to continue to keep the school doors open.
Middle school Principal Lucas Fielden expressed pride in students and staff for their efforts to be flexible and their sacrifices to keep the classrooms open. Changes made include creating 20-member cohorts of students who attend the same classes all day to help control contact tracing.
“I’m just blessed to work with such great people. It makes working in these trying times so much easier,” Fielden said.
He also praised the middle school basketball teams for their successes so far this year.
Head Start director Jonell Malcolm reported plans for a virtual meeting of all 50 staff members. Personnel have been moved from site-to-site to meet the needs of each building. Malcolm said she has been working on competitive grants for the next five years.
The board approved several measures including the 2021 tax anticipation loan rate bid of 2.25% annual rate; recognition of Garrett Claus as a high school student-led organization and a fundraiser for the group; and a fundraiser for the Garrett Key Club.
Also approved were items associated with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start including a staff stipend, 2020 non-federal share waiver, self-assessment, annual report;, community assessment, 2020 non-federal share waiver for carryover funds, 2020 non-federal share waiver for carryover funds into 2021 for a renovation project, updated policies and procedures and standards of conduct incorporating National Association for the Education of Young Children ethical code of conduct.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Mary Ann Johnson as part-time high school instructional assistant, and the hiring of Theo Thompson as part-time high school instructional assistant and Katlyn Leland as Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start teacher assistant.
The board also approved the resignation of high school head volleyball coach Lydia Gard, the appointment of Jordan Hamilton as volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach; the appointment of Korbyn Yarian as 7th-8th grade volunteer middle school basketball coach and the resignation of Brittany Treesh as co-cheerleading middle school coach effective March 2021.
