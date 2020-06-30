Todd Myers
WATERLOO — Todd Albert Myers, 58, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Lloyd and Carol (Rutter) Myers.
He worked at M & S Steel of Garrett and Covington Box and Packaging of Waterloo.
Todd was very musically talented and gave guitar lessons and played in several bands. He was also talented in wood working and home remodeling. Todd was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.
He married Joyce Cooper on Nov. 10, 2017, in Waterloo, and she died on Oct. 12, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tyler) Stark, of Vicksburg, Michigan, Aaron Myers, of Auburn and Andrew Myers, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Stark; stepchildren, Kristen and Michelle; step-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue (Bob) Church, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a son, Adam Myers.
Services were held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial following at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Piper Placencia
GARRETT — Piper C. Placencia, age 47, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Piper was born on May 5, 1973, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Gary and Ruth (Bittner) Merrell.
She was a graduate of DeKalb High School and Anderson University.
She started the art program at Lakewood Park in 2004, and taught there for 12 years, before teaching at Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School.
She was a member of Countyline Church of God in Garrett, and was a mentor to women and children within the church and schools. “She saw beauty in God’s creations.”
Piper married Raymond A.S. Placencia on Dec. 27, 1997, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Piper is survived by her husband, Ray Placencia, of Garrett; daughter, Valencia Placencia, of Garrett; parents, Gary and Ruth Merrell, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Myka (Ben) Stutzman, of FortWayne; Tanna (Corey) Smith, of Fort Wayne; and Kiley (Nick) Toney, of Auburn; brother, Dayton (Hope) Merrell, of Glencarbon, Illinois, father in-law: Ed Placencia; mother in-law, Toni Adams, of Hickory, North Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddie (Sarah) Placencia, of Auburn and Jamie (Alan) Okewole, of San Diego, California; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Countyline Church of God, with Pastor Dane Kruse officiating.
The services will be live-streamed on Countyline Church of God’s Facebook page.
Burial took place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Charles Summers Jr.
GARRETT — Charles H. Summers Jr., 71, of Garrett, died June 21, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Mary Gause
HUNTERTOWN — Mary “Jeanne” Gause, 85, of Huntertown and a 1953 graduate of Garrett High School, died June 19, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Marjory Erbaugh
AUBURN — Marjory K. Erbaugh, 90, of Auburn and a 1947 graduate of Garrett High School, died June 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Seth Hansen
AUBURN — Seth Corey Hansen, 22, of Auburn, died June 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Wanda Johnson
AUBURN — Wanda B. Johnson, 91, of Auburn, died June 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thelma Collins
WATERLOO — Thelma Crager Collins, 83, of Waterloo, died June 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Fugate
HAMILTON — Kenneth Fugate, 70, of Hamilton, died June 19, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Thomas Ray
HAMILTON — Thomas Paul Ray, 67, of Hamilton, died June 18, 2020.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Sharon Emerick
HUDSON — Sharon L. Emerick, 77, of Hudson, died June 19, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Jerome Febles
KENDALLVILLE — Jerome F. “Jerry” Febles, 77, of Kendallville, died June 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Reta Hayward
KENDALLVILLE — Reta Mabel Hayward, 94, of Kendallville, died June 23, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marion Morr
KENDALLVILLE — Marion Dean Morr, 86, of Kendallville, died June 20, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Schultz
KENDALLVILLE — David “Dave” Allen Schultz, 73, of Kendallville, died June 23, 2020.
Keplinger Funeral Home, Hartford City, handled arrangements.
