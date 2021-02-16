Dale Grogg
ANGOLA — Dale D. “Bud” Grogg, 76, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Feb. 6, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jeremy Jones
GARRETT — Jeremy Warren Jones, 44, of Garrett, died Feb. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rev. Richard Pickard
GARRETT — The Rev. Richard Allen Pickard, 73, of Garrett, died Feb. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lorraine Zolman
GARRETT — Lorraine A. Zolman, 74, of Garrett, died Feb. 4, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Betty MacKenzie
AVILLA — Betty Jean MacKenzie, 98, of Avilla, died Feb. 9, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Woods
AVILLA — Robert Leslie Woods, 49, of Avilla, died Feb. 5, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Judith Bell
AUBURN — Judith E. Bell, 73, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Adam Marshall
AUBURN — Adam “Baybunch” Marshall, 73, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jack Pommert
FORT WAYNE — Jack E. Pommert, 73, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Feb. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joanne Wertenberger
FORT WAYNE — Joanne Marie (Billings) Wertenberger, 88, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Feb. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Leas
ASHLEY — Elizabeth “June” Leas, 90, of Ashley, died Feb. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Philip Hess
HUDSON — Philip A. Hess, 71, of Hudson, died Feb. 6, 2021.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Eugene DeLucenay
PLEASANT LAKE — Eugene P. “Nip” DeLucenay, 82, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Juanita Bailey
KENDALLVILLE — Juanita L. Bailey, 92, of Kendallville, died Feb. 8, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
