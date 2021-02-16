Dale Grogg

ANGOLA — Dale D. “Bud” Grogg, 76, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Feb. 6, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Jeremy Jones

GARRETT — Jeremy Warren Jones, 44, of Garrett, died Feb. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rev. Richard Pickard

GARRETT — The Rev. Richard Allen Pickard, 73, of Garrett, died Feb. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lorraine Zolman

GARRETT — Lorraine A. Zolman, 74, of Garrett, died Feb. 4, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Betty MacKenzie

AVILLA — Betty Jean MacKenzie, 98, of Avilla, died Feb. 9, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Robert Woods

AVILLA — Robert Leslie Woods, 49, of Avilla, died Feb. 5, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Judith Bell

AUBURN — Judith E. Bell, 73, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Adam Marshall

AUBURN — Adam “Baybunch” Marshall, 73, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Jack Pommert

FORT WAYNE — Jack E. Pommert, 73, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Feb. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Joanne Wertenberger

FORT WAYNE — Joanne Marie (Billings) Wertenberger, 88, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Feb. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Leas

ASHLEY — Elizabeth “June” Leas, 90, of Ashley, died Feb. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Philip Hess

HUDSON — Philip A. Hess, 71, of Hudson, died Feb. 6, 2021.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Eugene DeLucenay

PLEASANT LAKE — Eugene P. “Nip” DeLucenay, 82, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Juanita Bailey

KENDALLVILLE — Juanita L. Bailey, 92, of Kendallville, died Feb. 8, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

