Arrested in DeKalb County
William Knapp, 55, of the 4300 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies.
Kristopher Kropp, 56, of the 2000 block of Ida Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, all Class A misdemeanors.
Bradley Rice, 51, of the 1300 block of C.R. 13, Corunna, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Nathan Waggoner, 26, of the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Felger, 43, of the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bridgette Michalski, 29, of the 500 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (fentanyl), a Level 2 felony; and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Javis Asher, 24, of the 6100 block North, C.R. 675 West, Orland, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony.
Stanley Oney, 44, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1 a.m. Aug. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wayne Knight, 38, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 6 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jessie Swick, 31, of the 2400 block of C.R. 35, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor).
Aaron Nowakowski, 19, of the 6100 block of S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child exploitation, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy and dissemination of a matter harmful to minors, both Level 6 felonies; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ashley Oberlin, 38, of the 400 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (theft/prior, a Level 6 felony).
Nicholas Coburn, 37, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shane Fike, 44, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 9 by Hamilton Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Martinez Stevenson, 30, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Henderson, 33, of the 500 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 11 by Butler Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
