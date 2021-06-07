GARRETT — Garrett High School seniors were called to celebrate the milestone in their lives with God during a student-led baccalaureate service Friday in the Performing Arts Center.
“(God) is the one who has brought you to this point, and He is the one who will guide you to the next celebration point,” said Chad Kennedy, youth minister of the First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Using paper tape measures, each graduate was asked to tear away the number of inches representing their ages, and to think about the remaining number of inches for the potential length of their lives.
“The point is not the number. What you represent now in your hand is the years you have left — what are you going to do on the Earth with the time you have left?” Kennedy asked. “God has a plan he has designed just for you, and if you follow his path, you will see this good work come into being.”
As a kid, Kennedy told grads he carried all his valuables in a red Radio Flyer wagon, such as toys and his baseball glove,
“Everything I owned that I thought was important was in that wagon. I loved that wagon,” he said, glancing at a similar wagon on the stage.
“Each of you has a wagon — maybe not a physical one, but since you were born, family, teachers, people you love and cared for you, your religious leaders, have been doing nothing but filling your wagon with everything you need to survive after graduation,” Kennedy said.
Citing statistics, Kennedy said half of grads will “leave that wagon behind. Do not take all those things you have learned, and everything that has been invested, and flip the wagon and dump everything out. Use the things that have been put in that wagon to make this world better, to make a difference in the Kingdom of God.
“What would be best is if you actually got in the wagon, because if you are in the wagon, who is pulling it? God is. Allow God to be the one who directs the wagon, and sit back and enjoy the ride,” he added.
“Each day, God will present you with opportunities to be a kingdom worker. How will you respond? You have a limited number of days left. How are you going to impact this world for the kingdom of God?
“Take time to celebrate your accomplishment," Kennedy advised. "Don’t forget your wagon. Follow God's plan for your life.”
Seniors Logan Hedges, Kenan Kennedy and Zakary Klopfenstein offered scripture readings from Ephesians 2:1-10, Proverbs 3:1-8 and Psalms 121 offering wisdom and hope.
Sadie Best offered a prayer of blessing at the conclusion of the program.
“As we are coming to the bittersweet end of this chapter of our lives, I pray for guidance in our upcoming plans or uncertainties,” Best prayed.
She thanked God for family all who have supported them, and asked for strength in the Lord, and guidance in potential tests in their faith.
David Mix from the Garrett First Baptist Church welcomed the seniors, family and friends, and offered opening and closing prayers.
In closing, Mix prayed for God's hand in the future of the graduates, and for His guidance to “enable them stay true to their dreams for Your greater glory and to discern what is right and good and just and to use their gifts wisely and in service to others.”
