Arrested in
Noble County
Justin R. Weikel, 40, of the 5400 block of South C.R. 1100E, LaOtto, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. April 27 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jessica Wilcox, 32, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. April 22 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Ryan Lamson, 40, of the 200 block of Campbell Street, Corunna, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. April 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery with a prior, conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Levi Loucks, 37, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. April 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Keith Bailey, 43, of the 400 block of West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1 a.m. April 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail for a probation violation.
Terry Bailey, 47, of the 200 block of West Orange Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. April 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Brian Fletcher, 29, of the 300 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. April 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Timothy Ziems, 30, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. April 23 by Auburn Police on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amanda Baker, 36, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. April 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
William Fleming, 21, of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. April 24 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Joshua Garcia, 27, of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. April 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Detar, 29, of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. April 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail for a probation violation.
Santana Salinas, 39, of the 800 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. April 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Koger, 43, of the 2000 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. April 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Frost, 61, of the 6500 block of C.R. 6, Butler, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. April 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
