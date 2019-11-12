GARRETT — J.E. Ober instructor Pam Fleetwood’s Yellow House of Berkenaan, comprised of 80 students from kindergarten through grade five, was able to donate $740.24 for Alliance Industries in Garrett through several events. The word Berkenaan translates to respect.
House students at the school remain with the same group from kindergarten through grade five. The Yellow House group was assigned to community partner Alliance Industries, a workshop for the disabled, last year, said Fleetwood. The school has several Houses that meet every other Friday and have their own partners they work with in the community.
Alliance Industries board member Don Chaffin told students about the mission of the workshop for the disabled in Garrett last year. He explained how they have outgrown their workshop on East Quncy Street and the need for their own “House” to grow. The students helped purchase items for the employees, such as coffee and snacks for the breakroom last year.
“The kids just embraced what he had to say. And one thing they picked up was they have outgrown their facility and they need a bigger facility,” said Fleetwood.
This year, Yellow House members wanted to help improve the facility, so the total amount accumulated from the last two years through a variety of Sprit Days, including Pajama Day, Hat Day and Stuffed Animal Day where students pay a dollar or two to participate was donated to the workshop.
“These kids have such good hearts,” said Fleetwood of the fundraising that is earmarked for the building fund at Alliance Industries. “Students were aware of the need for additional space and are excited to help with that project.”
Earlier this month, Chaffins updated students on the progress of the expansion, telling them a business has donated a couple of neighboring lots for the project. But that effort requires a lot of planning before it can go forward, he said, such as legal fees and soil testing.
“Next we will need a contractor to build it and an architect to design it. We already have both in place waiting for us to do our due diligence,” Chaffins said.
A capital campaign for the expansion is planned in the near future, where they will raise money from groups, he said.
“Our employees are physically able and mentally capable adults who can do various type of work that adds to their self-esteem. That adds to the character of who they are. We are trying to add services for those in need in our county, which is one of the reasons they are hoping to do with the larger building,” Chaffins said.
Students created a colorful yellow banner for the project that will be taken to all campaign events, Chaffin said, along with photos and brochures of the students “to be an inspiration to other people for your generosity and thoughtfulness. To me, that means a lot.
“What you donate is just as important, the same as the men who owns a business and can give a lot of money,” he added.
Alliance Industries director Lili Hand thanked the students for the donation.
“Thank you for believing in Alliance Industries. You guys are truly making a difference,” she said.
