GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first reading an ordinance amending parking and loading zones around the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School campus.
The recommended changes supported by school Superintendent Tonya Weaver restrict parking on both the north and south sides of East Houston Street from Britton to Second streets in front of J.E. Ober Elementary School and on both the north and south sides of West Houston Street between Peters and Ijams streets in front of St. Joseph Catholic School between the hours of 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. New signs will be posted prohibiting U-turns on East Houston Street between Britton and Second streets.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 166 calls from Sept. 3-15, including 29 traffic tickets, 59 traffic warnings and two property-damage accidents. The department also made 16 total arrests, including six drug arrests, three miscellaneous arrests, and two each of operating while intoxicated arrests, traffic arrests and warrants and one battery arrest. McPherson also reported 54 security checks were made during the period.
At a meeting of the Board of Works earlier in the day, City Planner Milton Otero reported three of four Unsafe Building Code Violation property owners have been notified and inspections have been made. He is working with the city attorney to set up hearing dates to present to the Garrett Unsafe Building Committee.
A meeting was scheduled Tuesday afternoon with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to finalize a performance bond for Brennan Estates to be presented at the Oct. 1 Board of Works meeting.
A secondary plat for Woodview Estates Section IX was submitted to the City Planning Commission for review. Another developer is considering purchasing the entire subdivision and converting it to condominiums. Otero reported the city is working with both developers on the processes needed moving forward.
A special exception variance will be considered at a meeting of the Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for the owners of a property at 1572 S.R. 8 who are seeking a variance to have a fireworks business on their property.
The 2019 50/50 sidewalk replacement program currently has completed 12 of 14 sidewalks, with the remaining two scheduled for later this week, Otero said.
A primary subdivision plat draft has been submitted for review for the Don Harvey Subdivision across from the Garrett American Legion on West Fifth Avenue. The developer is looking to subdivide lots only and then sell them for construction, according to Otero’s report.
The board gave approval for Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger to purchase a new zero-turn mower from Taylor Rental at a cost of $7,680 and a new ULV mosquito machine to replace the current outdated machine. The cost for both units is within the utility’s capital improvement plan.
Mossberger also reported the city will hold a fall cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Washler Inc. on Forrest Park Drive in the Industrial Park from 7-11:30 a.m.
Randy Harris, representing Iron Horse Crossing subdivision on the north side of town, requested updates on street lighting requested earlier this summer. Harris is asking for two lights to help with safety issues for children boarding buses for school in the morning and being dropped off later in the day.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he had spoken with developer Todd Ramsey a week ago, but no conclusion to provide the lighting was forthcoming. Iron Horse Crossing was built about 15 years ago. Brinkerhoff said he would reach out to Ramsey again and Dave VanDerbosch, superintendent of the electric utility, will seek estimates for residential lighting for Iron Horse Crossing and a couple of other subdivisions that do not have street lighting.
At the conclusion of both the Board of Works and Common Council sessions, Fiandt made a statement refuting some of the details posted on social media about a recent shooting incident and school shutdowns. He said the Garrett Police Department and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school leaders properly handled the situations and that the city continues to work to eliminate properties violating safety codes. He also noted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has jurisdiction over the juveniles involved in the incident.
