FORT WAYNE — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, announced he will host Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on Saturday, April 23.
“Every year, it’s a pleasure to meet young Hoosiers who are intent on studying at some of the most demanding universities in the country so that they can better themselves and serve our nation,” Banks said. “It’s inspiring to see such genuine patriotism at such a young age.”
The briefing is planned to be held at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard Base, 3005 W. Ferguson Road, Fort Wayne. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m.
Interested students can expect a comprehensive overview of the five service academies and their admissions processes.
The service academies include: United States Military Academy, West Point, New York; United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut; United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York; and United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
To RSVP for the briefing on April 23, email RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov with all attendees listed along with their full names, date(s) of birth, driver’s license number(s) and state of issuance. The deadline to RSVP is Monday, April 18.
Applications for the Service Academies Class of 2027 are due no later than Oct. 14.
