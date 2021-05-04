Indiana’s history is filled with military contributions made during the service of protecting our nation.
From helping to secure the preservation of the Union in the Civil War to manufacturing aircraft during World War II, the people of our state have answered the call of patriotism for more than two centuries.
That’s why I’m supporting House Bill 1197, which would declare the renamed P-47 Thunderbolt “Hoosier Spirit II” as the official state aircraft.
Formerly known as Tarheel Hal, the Hoosier Spirit II is one of the nearly 6,300 P-47 aircrafts produced during World War II at the Republic Aviation Plant in Evansville. The aircraft now resides at the Evansville Wartime Museum following its return to Indiana on Oct. 15, 2020.
The P-47 Thunderbolt can reach a top speed of 423 mph and is equipped with eight, .50-caliber machine guns and more than one ton of bombs and rocket payload. This plane was pivotal for the United States in WWII, navigating the skies of Europe and the Pacific with both power and speed.
My uncle owned a P-47 aircraft, and I have always admired the hard work that was put into the design and maintenance of the aircraft. The P-47 is a piece of American history, and I am happy to see it back in our state where we can honor the individuals who built it. It also serves as a reminder of all the men and women, and their families, in this state who displayed the selflessness, patriotism, courage, respect and determination that is the backbone of our nation.
Currently, the Evansville P-47 Foundation is raising funds to repaint the aircraft to better reflect Indiana’s history and its origins. In addition to the Hoosier Spirit II’s redesign, the foundation is also seeking donations for maintenance expenses to keep the plane in Indiana.
