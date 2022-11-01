Book Club
The afternoon book club will met at 1 p.m. Thursday. Members will share their comments about the book they chose for the month.
New members are always welcome.
Closing
The library will be closed all day Friday for staff training.
Floral wreath
Join Michelle at the library at 10 a.m. Saturday to make your own fall floral wreath. All supplies are provided at no cost. Space is limited so patrons are asked to register in advance by calling or visiting the adult circulation desk.
Adult activities group
The adult activities group will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The activity is to be determined. Refreshments will be provided.
Drop box reopens
The library’s alley drop box is back in working order. Patrons can drop off their materials there at their convenience.
Please note that WiFi hot spots must be returned in person.
Tech Tuesdays
Tech Tuesdays are held at 10 a.m. each Tuesday in the upstairs computer area. Bring your tech questions. Library staff will do its best to help you find the answers.
Garrett history
Are you interested in Garrett history? Visit the local history room to see class pictures, yearbooks, records of local veterans, births, deaths, marriages, family histories, local authors and newspapers dating back to the 1800s.
Take ‘n’ make kits
Take and make craft kits are available to anyone ages 18 and up. All supplies and instructions are included. Kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Curbside service
Curbside service is available to those concerned about safety with bad weather and COVID issues. Call the library to set up this service.
Outreach
The Garrett Public Library offers homebound service to cardholders.
If you are a Garrett resident and do not have a library card, staff will be happy to issue one.
The homebound service is available to those who are temporarily or permanently homebound.
For more information, call 357-5485.
Teen Den
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Baby Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Kids’ Club
The Kids’ Club offers opportunities to experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early Learning Kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
