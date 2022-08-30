Two taken to area hospitals following crash

GARRETT — A motorcycle operator and his passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S.R. 8, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
The operator of the motorcycle, Kyle Landrum, 23, of Fort Wayne, suffered chest and leg injuries. His passenger, Kayla Griffith, 25, of Garrett, suffered finger and leg injuries.
Police said Landrum was traveling west in the 1300 block of S.R. 8 behind a 2021 GMC Sierra, driven by Mark Benbow, 49, of Auburn, which was pulling a boat on a trailer.
According to a news release, Benbow was also traveling west on S.R. 8 and was slowing down in traffic due to a line of cars in front of him when Landrum’s motorcycle collided with the boat and trailer.
Police said both Landrum and Griffith were thrown from the motorcycle. Benbow was not injured. Police said Landrum’s 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle was a total loss.
While the accident remains under investigation, police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Tony’s Towing Service.
