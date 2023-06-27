GARRETT — Garrett’s Heritage Days Festival returns Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.
Events will take place in the downtown area or in Eastside Park on East Houston Street, across from Garrett High School.
Monday
Pageant rehearsal will be on stage at 10 a.m. Monday. Vendors will open through the day.
A parade opens festivities at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Golden Railroader awards will be announced at 6:30 p.m. The Hubie Ashcraft Band, sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days, will perform from 8-10 p.m.
A beer tent, sponsored by LaLos, will be open from 7-11 p.m. on East Keyser Street north of Eastside Park.
Tuesday
Several events are on the schedule for Tuesday, July 4.
The Garrett Rotary Club will serve a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. for a donation.
A barbecue cook-off will take place from 7 a.m. until noon, with judging at noon. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. The cook-off is sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days.
A vendor fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the park.
Pony rides sponsored by Northside Body Shop will be from 9 a.m. to noon and a petting zoo sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 15th annual cruise-in car show, sponsored by Rollin Heritage, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. Car show awards will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
A 5K run, two-mile walk will start at 8:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by Garrett State Bank. The race stages and ends at J.E. Ober Elementary School, 801 E. Houston St., across from Eastside Park.
The city swim meet, sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Garrett Community Pool in Feick Park.
A chalk walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of J.E. Ober Elementary School. This event is sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. Judging will be at p.m. with winners announced at 3 p.m.
Miss and Master winners will be crowned at 11:30 a.m.
The Auburn Community Band will be performing at noon on the main stage, sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days.
Hoosier Barber will sponsor the second annual Battle of the Beards contest at 11 a.m. The Knights of Columbus will serve barbecue chicken at 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until gone.
The punt, pass and kick football competition, sponsored by Garrett Youth Football, takes place at noon on the practice football field at Garrett Middle School.
Judging of baking contest entries will take place from 12:30-1 p.m. in the park pavilion. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. followed by an auction of baked goods.
The talent show, sponsored by Garrett State Bank and the Garrett High School show choir, will take place at 1 p.m. on the main stage.
A beer tent, sponsored by LaLos, will be open from 2-11 p.m. on Keyser Street north of Eastside Park.
A free basketball shootout will take place at 1 p.m., with a money scramble, sponsored by the Garrett Eagles, at 2 p.m. A free water fun event, sponsored by the Garrett Fire Department, is at 2 p.m.
Garrett Heritage Days parade winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
The Miss Junior, Miss Junior Teen and Teen pageants will take place from 4-6 p.m.
Crossfire, sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days, will perform from 8-10 p.m. on stage at Eastside Park.
The festival draws to a close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m., sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club.
