Plan commission,
BZA meetings canceled
GARRETT — City Planner Milton Otero has announced that Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled until further notice due to increasing cases of COVID-19.
With the closing of Garrett City Hall, a zoning compliance permit request form soon will be available the city’s website. A MuniciPay dedicated just for permits also will be available for people to pay associated fees.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
4 p.m. — American Legion finance committee, American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Monday, Dec. 7
5 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, executive session, school board meeting room no. 49. The purpose of the meeting is to interview prospective employees.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — American Legion Auxiliary meeting, American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Meeting notices can be sent to jjones@kpcmedia.com.
Log In
