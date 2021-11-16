FORT WAYNE — While this has been a warm fall, winter and colder temperatures will be here before we know it.
This winter is predicted to be colder across the country compared to last year, which could mean higher heating bills. Now is the time for customers to prepare their home or business for the colder weather.
Indiana Michigan Power is offering tips to help keep energy costs under control this winter. The company wants to remind customers about this during National Energy Awareness Month, which encourages the government and companies to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and managing the nation’s energy resources.
“Colder temperatures can make heating systems and water heaters work harder, which ultimately will impact a customers’ monthly energy bill,” said Heather Riggle, I&M’s energy efficiency residential account manager. “Indiana Michigan Power has a number of energy savings ideas, rebate programs and payment assistance programs to help customers have a safe and warm winter in their home or business.”
I&M offers several tips to implement before cooler temperatures arrive.
• Set your thermostat a little lower during winter months. A customer can reduce heating costs 2%-3% for each degree of adjustment. Changing the temperature from 72°F to 68°F could lower an energy bill by up to 10%.
• Change or clean the furnace filter once a month. Dust and dirt can quickly clog vital parts, making the furnace run harder and eventually break down.
• Have the heating system inspected regularly. A $50-$100 annual tune-up can help reduce heating costs by up to 5%.
• Vacuum registers and vents regularly. Don’t let furniture and draperies block the airflow. Inexpensive plastic deflectors can direct air under tables and chairs.
• Safely repair and/or apply weather stripping to air leaks in the home. Up to 25% of energy used to heat/cool homes escapes via air leaks. Areas to check include dropped ceilings, recessed lighting, attic entrances, ducts, door frames, electrical outlets and switches, window frames and plumbing/utility access.
• Check the outside of a home or building for air leaks. Look for leaks at the openings for water spigots, air conditioner hoses, dryer vents and gas pipes. Use caulk or expanding foam to seal spaces.
• If drafts sneak in under exterior doors, replace the threshold. If that’s not practical, block the drafts with a rolled-up towel or blanket.
• If a home or building has electric baseboard heating, keep furniture and draperies away from the heaters. It’s advised to leave at least a three-inch clearance under the heating unit.
• If a customer has a wood-burning fireplace, have the chimney cleaned and inspected regularly. Burn only fully dried hardwoods to produce the most heat output.
• Take extreme care when using a space heater. Place it at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including walls, and unplug it before leaving a room.
For more winter tips and ideas, visit electricideas.com. There are more than 100 tips and ideas for customers to save energy and possibly money.
