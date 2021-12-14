GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library announced the renaming of its Community Room in honor longtime director Hertha Moran.
Moran, who will be 100 next year, served as the library’s director from 1974 to 1998.
During her years of directorship, Moran heralded in much of the library’s transformation in to the modern age. Her legacy of library leadership and collaborative skills made her a success in working with partners in the community, region, state and corporate world, according to a news release from the library.
Once her goal was identified, Moran’s tireless enthusiasm caught the spirit of the community which engaged with that spirit to ‘think big’ on the library’s future.
Moran, a life-long learner, pursued and achieved her college degree in 1982 during her first year of directorship.
Her many accomplishments include raising $1.6 million to expand library facilities and programs with no tax increases for the improvements and structural additions to both the physical facility and programmatic offerings.
Some examples are the establishment of a children’s library with special programs, expanding the lending programs far beyond books to fine arts and digital media, various on-site classes for patrons, and offering meeting sites for community organizations.
Moran and trustees valued history and all renovations and additions maintained or enhanced the historical authenticity of the original building.
Further cementing her legacy, she raised $100,000 to establish a Library Foundation to expand the library’s role in supporting community efforts to promote greater opportunities for learning.
Moran also earned the 1992 Citizen of the Year recognition for her contributions to the City of Garrett.
A plaque and photo have been placed in the newly-named Hertha Moran Community Room with signage to be added in the hallway, according to executive library director Nick Stephan.
