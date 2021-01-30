GARRETT — Students took part in the annual St. Joseph School Science Fair on Thursday, Jan. 28, in the school gym.
First-place finishers advance to the regional science fair at Trine University in Angola in March.
Winners include:
Grade 3
1. Rowan Tuttle — “What Shines a Penny?”
Grade 4
1. Isaac Hefty, “The Buck Stops Here”
2. Lydia Hicks, “The Tooth Behind Your Beverage”
3. Lucas Magnuson, “How Long Does It Take for Garbage to Decompose?”
Grade 5
1. Will Cupp, “Principles of the Egg Drop”
2. Brady Harrell, “Battery Battle”
3. Joseph Bailey, “Which Chewing Gum Flavor Lasts the Longest?”
Special awards, judges
The prestigious Louis Dec Award for the “young, innovative scientist” was presented to fourth-grader Gus Carey, for his project, “Soil Porosity.” The annual award is given in memory of Mr. Dec, father of St. Joseph fourth-grade teacher Amy Edelman and a science fair enthusiast and supporter. She presented the award to Carey.
Edelman coordinated the science fair. Judges for this year’s fair were Charles Ostman and Frank Caprino.
