GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday adopted wage-and-salary ordinances for appointed officers, employees and police and fire department personnel with 1.5% across-the-board pay increases. The ordinance does not include elected officials such as the mayor, clerk-treasurer and members of the Common Council and Board of Works.
Council member Amanda Charles, who voted no to both the budget and salary ordinances for appointed officers and employees and salaries for police and volunteer fire department personnel when introduced at a previous meeting, again voted against the measures Tuesday. Charles said she felt the increases should have been higher in each case.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a resolution appropriating transfer funds within the parks department budget, including $35,000 from pool wages, $10,500 each from the concession and chemical funds for pool improvements, and $600 from the sample analysis fund to materials. The funds were not used this past summer because of the pool closure due to COVID-19 and will be used to replace 11 sections of the pool slide at an estimated cost of $38,000, among other improvements.
