GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District has been selected to receive a $1,000 planning grant to develop a teacher residency program.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler was one of 16 schools to receive funding.
The school district will partner with Purdue University Fort Wayne to establish a teacher residency program, according to GKB Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
This grant, she explained, will enable the school district to move forward with the PFW collaboration. The school district intends to apply for future funding from the commission for full implementation.
“The research on teacher residencies is unequivocal,” Weaver said. “Candidates who are able to establish relationships with school communities and hone their teaching practice over a full year in their student teaching positions are better prepared for success when they graduate and lead classrooms on their own.”
Tuesday’s announcement included school districts receiving residency grants and planning grants.
The Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program was created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly. Ten residency grants will pay 26 teacher residents $15,000 each.
Six planning grants — including the one awarded to Garrett — pay $1,000 to each school district to cover costs to develop a teacher residency program that will begin in the 2021-2022 academic year.
Planning grant recipients that decide to move forward with the teacher residency program must apply for residency grant funding by Jan. 31, 2021.
