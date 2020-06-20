AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has been approved to receive a $250,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
The grant is made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of DeKalb County is a member.
The special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected local human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
“United Way of DeKalb County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for over 60 years,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County.
“Even before this crisis, we knew that 34% of families in DeKalb County were not able to make ends meet despite working. The ALICE population (24%) and those families who have fallen below the federal poverty level (10%) will need assistance now more than ever before,” he added.
ALICE, an acronym for asset-limited, income-constrained, employed, and is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the federal poverty level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.
“Without a robust, local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire,” Cleverly said. “Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential and basic needs, which could include assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities, child care and to address other COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge.
Specifically, United Way of DeKalb County plans to assure the community retains its capacity to meet human needs. This will be achieved through sustaining the nonprofits engaged in work that supports individuals and families in this crisis, fueling the networks that keep families afloat with services such as child care, financial assistance and access to food, and other local priorities as they arise.
The United Way will finalize any outstanding COVID-19 emergency funding and transition to COVID-19 Phase II funding that will concentrate on recovery needs with the potential of a Phase III funding option for more longer-term needs.
The United Way of DeKalb County will begin accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing beginning July 1. Interested organizations should consult United Way of DeKalb County’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
