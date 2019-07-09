AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced nine people for criminal offenses during hearings June 27-28 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Brian Goslee of the 10000 block of Old Leo Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 24 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 275 days and was fined $1.
Randolph Warakai of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Shroyer of the 1400 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Zachariah Roehm of the 600 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for four days served while the case was pending, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
Amber Barger of the 400 block of King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 93 days served in jail while the case was pending. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Dustin Maag of the 1700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Dennis of the 5000 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Brown of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jack Hatt III of the 3700 block of Miles Road, Jackson, Michigan, received a pair of 96-hour sentences for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was fined
