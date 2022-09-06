Varsity Volleyball
Garrett spikers defeated in four
LAGRANGE — Visiting Garrett won the first set, but Lakeland swept the next three in a Northeast Corner Conference match Aug. 30 at LaGrange.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-11, 25-19 and 25-20 in favor of Lakeland.
Kyana Martinez had eight kills and three aces for the Railroaders (1-4, 0-3). Kinleigh Smith and Kennedy Hutton each had 14 digs. Hutton also had two aces. Rebecca Yarian had 12 assists.
Kelsey Bergman picked up six kills. Hutton served two aces.
Fremont defeats Garrett in four sets
GARRETT — Host Garrett dominated the first set, but Fremont roared back to win the next three in a Sept. 1 Northeast Corner Conference volleyball match.
Set scores were 9-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-18 in favor of Fremont.
Kyana Martinez picked up a team-best 11 kills. Kinleigh Smith added seven kills and Kelsey Bergman chipped in with six for the Railroaders (1-5 in all matches, 0-4 in the NECC).
Martinez and Emma LaPato served three aces each. Bergman added three solo blocks and assisted on two others. Martinez, Delaeni Hixson and Rebecca Yarian had two block assists.
Yarian had 16 assists and Martinez added five. Martinez and Stella Mix shared team honors with 12 assists each. Smith had 10 digs and LaPato added eight.
Boys Soccer
Garrett shut out by Westview
GARRETT — Defending state champion Westview shut out host Garrett 8-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Aug. 30.
Teague Misner had two goals for the Warriors, and Bodie Martin had two assists. Nico Cochs added a goal and three assists. Valentino Cevese made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Mohammed Aamer had a goal and an assist for Westview. Brady Yoder, Braden Kauffman, Carson Brown and Ian Bontrager had a goal apiece.
Chase Leech had two shots on goal for Garrett and Landon Best had one. Braydon Kennedy made 21 saves while facing 26 shots. Trevor Thomas stopped three of the five shots he faced.
Girls Soccer
Angola tops Garrett
GARRETT — Angola’s girls soccer team won a Northeast Corner Conference match-up at Garrett on Monday, defeating the Railroaders 8-1.
Frances Krebs scored six times for the Hornets. Maddie Dailey and Gracie Pelliccia had one goal apiece.
Dailey had two assists while Krebs, Isabella Robertson, Jacque Miller and Karleigh Gillen had one each.
Scoring was not available for Garrett.
Garrett girls shut out
AUBURN — Garrett’s girls soccer team lost to Lakewood Park by a 6-0 score Thursday.
Ava Staker had four goals to lead the Panthers. Adrian Bontrager and Olivia Crider also scored.
