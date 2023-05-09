Varsity Track
Garrett track teams run at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Garrett’s track teams competed in the New Haven Invitational April 28.
The Garrett girls were eighth with 37 points and the Railroader boys finished 11th with 26 points.
The Garrett girls were led by Lexi Gordon’s victory in the high jump at 5 feet.
Kinleigh Smith was third in both hurdles races, finishing the 100-meter high hurdles in 17.28 seconds and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 51.20 seconds.
The Railroaders were also fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in 53.50 seconds with the team of Katelynn Joseph, Brooklyn Jacobs, Gordon and Kaydance Baker.
For Garrett’s boys, Arturo Zeccina was third in the 400 in 52 seconds and seventh in the 200 in 24 seconds.
Graydon Clingan was fourth in the discus with a throw of 131-2. Railroader teammates Jarmo Henschel and Nate Wells were in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump at 5-4.
Garrett was fifth in the 4x800 relay in 8:56.60 with the team of Luke Coffman, Nathan Presswood, Gavin Weller and Aiden Boltz.
Junior High Track
Coffman sets two new records
GARRETT — Garrett eighth-grade student Carter Coffman broke two 42-year old track and field records in an April 27 meet.
The two records he broke were in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter run. Both records were previously held by new Garrett High School girls varsity basketball coach John Bodey.
In an April 29 meet at Woodlan, Coffman broke his own 800-meter run record again.
