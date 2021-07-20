GARRETT — Bakers of all ages displayed their culinary skills during the annual Heritage Days Baking Contest on July 4 in Eastside Park.
A panel of judges selected top prizes in six categories for cash prizes provided by sponsors Mino’s II, Diederich Self Storage, Kelham Farms, Trademark Title, Alyssa Schendel Real Estate Group and Trademark Title. Baking contest co-chair Terri Hug announced the winners on stage in Eastside Park. They include:
(Name, age if available, entry)
Muffins — 1. Julie Faulkner, blueberry muffins.
Cakes/Cupcakes — 1. Carlie Thomas, 10, Red, white and blue cake; 2. Sarah DePew, 13, Snickers cupcakes; 3. Grant Johnson, 7, marble fudge cake.
Fruit pies — 1. Alli Hartsough, 10, Dutch apple pie; 2. Riley Hartsough, 10, triple berry pie.
Cream pies — 1. Burke Lantz, 10, lemon cream pie; 2. Allison Lantz, sugar cream pie; 3. Adayla Sewelin, 10, peanut butter pie; 4. Kristin Garten, chocolate cream pie.
Cookies — 1. Denise Sewelin, peanut butter filled chocolate cookies; 2. Paul Faulkner, cream de menthe cookies; 3. Julie Faulkner, blueberry citrus bars; 4. Lisa Lantz, sugar free cookies.
Kids — 1. Baylee Lantz, 6, sugar cream pie; 2. Austyn Johnson, 10, pumpkin cookies; 3. Finn Lantz, 8, peanut butter oatmeal cookies.
Auctioneer Ron Matthews led an auction of the baked goods following the announcement of winners. A total of $440 in bids was raised, benefitting the Garrett Heritage Days Committee.
Matthews has called the baked goods auction every year since the event began more than 40 years ago during Sidewalk Days downtown Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.