Today, Nov. 1
Teriyaki beef, stir fry vegetables, fruit, fried rice.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.
Thursday
Mozzarella sticks, caesar salad, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Friday
Chili dog, green beans, fruit, popcorn, milk variety.
Monday, Nov. 7
Cheesburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Scrambled eggs, waffle, fruit, fruit juice, milk variety.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
GKB bowl, fruit, dinner roll, milk variety.
