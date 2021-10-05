Varsity Cross Country
Eight runners earn NECC honors
LIGONIER — Eight runners earned either All-Northeast Corner Conference or honorable mention recognition at Saturday’s NECC meet at West Noble.
The Garrett boys finished third overall and the Garrett girls were seventh.
In the boys’ race, Tanner McMain placed fourth at 17 minutes, 19.07 seconds.
Luke Coffman (17:41.28) was 11th and Gavin Weller (17:43.78) was 12th.
Nathan Presswood (18:32.43) was 21st. Malachi Malcolm (18:38.57) was 24th and Landon Davis (18:40.35) was 25th.
In the girls’ race, Nataley Armstrong was NECC runner-up, posting a time of 20:10.73. Makenna Malcolm also earned All-NECC honors, placing 10th at 21:29.73.
Runners finishing in the top 15 were All-NECC. Places 16-25 received honorable mention.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Garrett girls shut out
ALBION — Garrett’s girls soccer team was on the short end of a 2-0 decision against Central Noble Wednesday at Hidden Diamonds Park in Albion.
Naomi Leffers opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 26:26 left in the first half. Colen Truelove made it 2-0 on a goal with 16:06 to play in the contest.
After falling to the Cougars 5-2 in a Sept. 15 NECC tournament meeting, the Railroaders gave the Cougars fits through the first 60 minutes of the contest, still very much in contention while trailing 1-0 before Truelove’s second goal.
Railroaders get first win
LIGONIER — Garrett’s girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season, defeating West Noble 3-2 Thursday.
Lexi Gordon scored two goals, and Piper Owsley had one. Hailey Lantz and Mia Pinkerton each had an assist.
Varsity Volleyball
Woodlan sweeps Garrett volleyball team
GARRETT — Woodlan was a three-set winner over Garrett Wednesday, winning 25-23, 25-18, 27-25.
Morgan Ostrowski had 13 kills, Kinleigh Smith had eight, Kyana Martinez had seven and Taylor Gerke added six for Garrett. Gerke added 25 assists.
Ostrowski had 12 digs, Gerke had 10 and Martinez chipped in with nine. Emma Welbaum had eight digs, Smith had seven and Kennedy Hutton added six.
Martinez and Smith had two aces each.
Garrett split matches
NEW CARLISLE — Garrett defeated South Bend Clay and Boone Grove and lost to John Glenn and Hebron in Saturday’s New Prairie tournament.
The Railroaders defeated South Bend Clay 25-21, 25-14. Against John Glenn, Garrett won the first set 25-21, lost the second 26-24, and the third 15-4.
Garrett lost to Hebron 25-21 and 25-18. The Railroaders finished the day with a 25-12, 25-14 win over Boone Grove.
Morgan Ostrowski had 37 kills for the day, including 14 against John Glenn. She added 33 digs, with 15 against Hebron.
Kyana Martinez had 20 kills and Kinleigh Smith had nine for the day.
Emma Welbaum had 65 assists for the day, including 21 against John Glenn.
Smith led the team with 34 digs, with 13 against Hebron. Martinez added 25 digs for the day.
Middle School
Cross Country
Garrett runs against three schools
LAGRANGE — Garrett’s middle school cross country teams ran against Central Noble, Lakeland and Oak Farm Montessori at LaGrange Sept. 23.
In the boys’ race, Kohen Smith was fourth overall at 12:11. Conner Boltz (12:18) was sixth with Aiden Boltz (12:38) in seventh and Wade Kirby (13:02) in 10th.
Lance Squire (13:15) was 13th, Merek Malcolm (13:15) was 14th, Eli Wright (13:39) was 16th and Dante Maslin (14:36) was 19th.
Nathan Swank (15:01) was 22nd and Nicholas Woolridge (15:01) was 23rd.
Garrett defeated Oak Farm 28-29. Central Noble and Lakeland did not field full teams.
In the girls’ race, Garrett’s Adelle Remanetz was second overall at 13:01.
Emma Coffman (13:14) was fourth, Elly Cossairt (13:22) was fifth, Charlotte Lemen (13:48) was seventh and Molly Martin (13:59) was ninth.
Alivia Stickler (15:17) was 13th. Cadence Fletcher (15:17) was 14th, Kylee Carmichael (15:50) was 15th, Ali Perkins (16:28) was 16th, Katy Kueber (16:40) was 17th, Aleigha Kidder (17:14) was 18th and Kallie Klenke (18:15) was 21st.
Garrett girls fourth, boys fifth at NECC
LIGONIER — Garrett’s middle school cross country teams competed in the NECC meet Sept. 29 at West Noble.
The girls finished fourth with 126 points. The boys finished fifth with 156 points.
Emma Coffman led the Garrett girls, finishing 15th at 13:03.96. Elly Cossairt was 21st at 13:16.63. Adell Romanetz was 24th at 13:20.78. Charlotte Lemen was 41st at 14:22.73. Molly Martin was 51st at 14:44.97. Cadence Fletcher was 62nd at 15:38.64. Kylee Carmichael was 63rd at 15:45.37.
Kohen Smith led the Garrett boys, placing 19th at 12:00.82. Lance Squire was 33rd at 12:51.51. Aiden Boltz was 35th at 12:57.80. Ryan Kochendorfer was 39th at 13:14.57. Conner Boltz was 56th at 13:50.60. Merek Malcolm was 67th at 14:17.35. Eli Wright was 74th at 14:47.83.
