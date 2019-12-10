GARRETT — Thirty-seven artists of renown were on display during the second annual Festival of Trees at J.E. Ober Elementary Wednesday.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been studying the history and techniques of various artists for several weeks.
Art instructor Lindsay Brown said teachers were presented a list of artists for the event in October, and students worked on creating Christmas ornaments interpreting a particular artist’s works during art classes held on a six-day rotation.
Each classroom displayed a Christmas tree outside its door featuring art created by students in the class. The ornaments will be sent home with students prior to the Christmas break.
“The students did all their own work, from the planning to the completion of the products,” Brown said. “It’s about process, not product, and students can take complete ownership of the projects.”
Many of the artists were repeats from last year, with a few new ones added this year. Brown said she was pleased to see the progress students made with their artist creativity. This year, students are required to keep a sketch book for art class.
For the Festival of Trees, kindergarten students created tissue paper water lilies while studying impressionist artist Claude Monet. Another class used spray and splatter paint to create Christmas tree with backgrounds.
Kindergarten students painted tissue paper collages letters, created felt Christmas trees and made clay doughnuts with sprinkles in interpreting the work of artist Wayne Thiebaud.
First-graders studied artists including Marc Chagall, Piet Mondrian’s red, yellow and blue color-blocking and Georgia O’Keeffe, creating mixed media “Poppies that Pop.”
Second-grade students learned to draw dancers based on works by Degas, and studied the works of Matisse, Kandinsky and Banksy. This year, students created 3-D watercolor soup cans to shed light on the works of Andy Warhol.
Grades three through five studied the works of Norman Rockwell, VanGogh, Paul Klee, Winslow Homer, Lichtenstein and interpreted Salvador Dali with plaster melted clocks, among others.
One class created vases using coffee filters, another used the art of quilling trees of life while watercolor cardinals were created by a class studying Audubon.
“Art is a time that students can think, problem-solve, wonder and create,” Brown said of the project. “They can share their own ideas while also learning new skills and techniques (and learning some art history along the way). Art is something they will use and enjoy every day for the rest of their lives.”
The Festival of Trees was held in conjunction with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling by the high school choir and hot chocolate with peppermint sticks served in the cafeteria.
