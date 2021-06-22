GARRETT — A new exhibit featuring the works of Brian Gordy, Genny Gordy and Peggy Breidenbach opens Friday at the Garrett Museum of Art.
The trio’s works are described as imaginative and environmentally-linked.
The exhibit will open from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will remain at the museum through July 25. The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St.
Brian Gordy, of Muncie, has been painting watercolors since 1976. He taught art in public schools, university level and privately, for more than 30 years.
His watercolors have been primarily focused on turtles and the river habitats of Indiana. In conjunction with his artwork, Gordy provides educational presentations on turtle identification at libraries, state parks and environmental organizations. Water in nature is the theme most prevalent in his watercolors.
Gordy exhibits throughout the U.S. and has been awarded many honors such as Best Watercolor in the 2013 Hoosier Salon and is represented in galleries in Indiana and Kentucky. His works are included in the permanent collections of The Sheldon Swope Art Museum, The Richmond Art Museum, Indiana University, Minnetrista Cultural Center and in more than 100 corporate and private collections. He has earned the distinction of IN Artisan by the State of Indiana.
His work can be viewed at turtlepaintings.com.
“My work is a conversation between my conscious mind and the ridiculous and spectacular universe,” Muncie resident Genny Gordy said in describing her watercolor and ink work.
Her works include crows, frogs, snakes — and even human parts — along with a number of garden forms.
She taught art in the public schools and the university level for 12 years. She and her husband, Brian, owned the Gordy Fine Art and Framing Co., for 26 years. Genny Gordy has been active in developing the art district in downtown Muncie.
Gordy has participated in many solo and group exhibitions along with juried competitions in Indiana. Her themes of nature, social issues, gardening, science and much more will have viewers taking the plunge into her universe.
More of her work can be viewed at juniperartgallery.com.
After years of university and other various art classes, Breidenbach came to ceramics as a second career. She has taught ceramics at the Indianapolis Art Center since 2003.
Her ceramic forms reference those found in nature such as stones, fossils, bones and seeds. These artifacts of the living world are enlarged in her ceramic art to “elevate their beauty and impact,” Breidenbach said.
Her work for this exhibition is part of her Accommodating Series which is a meditation on womanhood, aging and what remains. Breidenbach regularly exhibits her work in shows in Indiana and other states.
More of her work can be found at peggybreidenbach.com.
Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Other hours are by appointment by calling 704-5400, online at garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa or on Facebook at Garrett Museum of Art.
