GARRETT — Monday’s
storm across the area dropped the curtains for the season at the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In north of Garrett.
Strong west winds took down a good portion of the 40-by-80-foot movie screen in an instant, according to owner Julie Yarde, who was watching the approaching storm from the west window of her business at J.Y. Design & Print next door.
“I watched the whole thing,” Yarde said. “Two seconds worth. It went like a hand. First of all, I was in the office, and it got dark. Then I heard this sound.
“And it looked like a hand was coming down. The wind came right down and just twisted it and threw it,” she said of the screen. “I think God had a hand in it. I know He did. ‘Cause it’s a humbling experience to see something like this right before your eyes.
“I was scared, though. I thought, oh my gosh, it’s going to come over to me in my building because the wind was going all over the place.”
Yarde owns the property and all the permanent fixtures of the 70-year-old drive-in, originally named the Tri-Hi Theater, while operator Bruce Babbitt owns the projector and movie rights that give him the authority to book the movies.
He was at his downtown office at the Silver Screen Cinema booking movies for this weekend when the lights began to flicker. It was then that Yarde phoned to tell him the wind took down a portion of the screen — almost as it was taking place — shortly before 5 p.m.
The wind damage made last Saturday’s double feature of “Footloose” and “Grease” the last show of the season.
“All I can say is that I’m glad this didn’t happen in May,” Babbitt said. “But after Labor Day weekend, we are pretty much over the season anyway.” The theater is open Friday and Saturday nights.
Babbitt, who has operated the theater since 1989, can’t recall ever having to shut down the drive-in due to problems with the screen. He is sure that the screen is not the original built in 1951 by Alex Kalaphat and has been replaced at least once through the years although its surface that faces the viewers has been repainted several times.
Meanwhile Yarde is busy checking with her insurance adjuster to determine the next steps. The entire screen will need to be torn down because of structural integrity.
“Tear down definitely is what will have to happen,” she said. A clause in the insurance policy covers that. “But never in my wildest dreams had I thought this would happen.
“I hope to get a few quick answers, such as deductible information, what’s covered and not covered,” Yarde said of the damage that includes the screen fencing, marquee and steel structure.
In the meantime, quite a bit of interest has been shown in setting up a GoFundMe page.
But until a determination is made of how much is needed to rebuild, Yarde said she can’t give out a specific donation goal.
“I can’t give (an amount) at this point — but anything is going to help. I know there will be expenses, it’s complicated.”
Perhaps this will become a community project, she adds. Only about a dozen drive-ins still exist in the state, so finding a contractor will be difficult, especially with the current construction costs and supply shortages.
Julie and Dave Yarde bought the drive-in from Juanita Hudson in 1990 with a goal to keep it open for the community to continue to enjoy. Julie Yarde became its sole owner five years ago. Plans are for her three sons to one day take over the business to ensure the future of the drive-in.
Growing up in Fort Wayne, Yarde recalls going to one of three drive-in theaters in town.
Not a member of a wealthy family, Yarde’s recollection is rich with memories of Friday nights when her dad would pack the family in the car to take in an outdoor movie.
She thanks the community for its support in reaching out so far, and says to watch for further information.
“Through all the caring and texting, we know the community wants us to stay,” she said.
“Anyone who wants to help, we accept with arms wide open.”
