GARRETT — It is our responsibility to never allow time to strip away the humanity of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our county, said Garrett VFW Post 1892 Commander and U.S. Army Veteran Adam Sheffield.
Sheffield was guest speaker for Memorial Day services at the Garrett American Legion Post 178 Monday where about 100 gathered.
“They are not just a name but a face,” he said of fallen soldiers, “and we are to hold their memories and never let them fade away in the darkness of time.
“For those who have seen the horrors of war, we have walked the valley of the shadow of death, we know what we are fighting for. Our men and women have fought, and will always fight against tyranny, but when your boots have been placed in the mud, we are not always fighting just for truth, honor, country and apple pie,” Sheffield said.
There is something more intimate than that. We fight for the one on our left, we fight for the one on our right; we fight for shipmates, wingmen or air crew, he went on to say.
“You are also fighting that your children, your loved ones, will never know the horrors of war,” he said.
Sheffield spoke of Australian artist Will Longstaff’s painting, “Menin Gate at Midnight,” completed a decade after the end of World War I where a memorial stands in honor of 55,000 soldiers who were buried in unmarked graves. The painting depicts ghostly figures of soldier walking past the monument — the spirits of those who lost their lives on that historic battlefield.
Once the guns have gone silent, the passage of time can be cruel, memories fade to the present. A person quickly becomes the past. Monuments, plaques and headstones, even the names inscribed on them, will slowly disappear of a soldier who died in a long ago war, only to be a name for future generations, Sheffield said.
“Our honored dead cry out — not to be mourned, but to be remembered they were once like us. They laughed, loved and they also lived, so remember, they were a son or a daughter, brother or a sister, husband or a wife.
“This to me is the true meaning of Memorial Day. It is for us to remember that they sacrificed their lives for us and our nation that we may enjoy our freedoms. We have a lot to carry forward.”
Post Chaplain Dick Bond opened the ceremony in prayer and provided the benediction in memory of brothers and sisters who gave their all.
“We pray you would have us all look to You for strength, comfort and guidance. Be with all who served in our Armed Forces. Bless them and their families, grant your loving protection,” he prayed.
“Let peace prevail among all nations. Especially let Your mercy to rest upon our land even as we acknowledge with thanksgiving your past goodness in this country.
“Most of all, we pray that you would turn the hearts of all military and civilians to your holy word, where we will find the truth, peace for our sinful souls that surpasses all understanding,”
In closing, Bond lifted a prayer of protection, blessings and thanks for troops and their families.
Garrett American Legion Post Commander Chuck Henry welcomed guests and announced the names of community organizations whose leaders placed memorial wreaths in front of the podium, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Members of the Garrett American Legion Color Guard visited seven area cemeteries for Memorial Day services earlier in the day. Brief memorial services were also conducted earlier at Garrett City Hall and at Altona Town Hall.
At each site, the color guard presented a memorial salute, followed by the playing of “Echo Taps” by Paul Marlow and Jessica Walker Killingbeck. This marks the 22nd year for the pair to perform on Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.