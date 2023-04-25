David Demske, Republican
Incumbent, Garrett Council District 1
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
As someone who has raised his family and operated a small business within the community, I can connect with a lot of people and listen to the concerns they have.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
One of the qualities that I possess is the ability to include all stakeholders in the conversation. Solving problems in city government should not be the decision of one person, rather a team effort.
As a small business owner, I bring experience of establishing budgets, managing personnel, problem solving and strategic planning. I take great pride that we operate a business welcoming people from surrounding areas to our community.
Local government should operate no differently. The City of Garrett should serve as a place where people can enjoy and participate in the community and call home, no matter their background.
From my past experience on City Council and Board of Works, I look at local policies with great detail and consider how they affect everyday people and our local businesses.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
As a city council member, one of my appointments was the Plan Commission. I currently serve as the president, and we have been working with Ground Rules for the past year to create a new unified development ordinance (UDO) for the City of Garrett. This has been an extensive project for the plan commission, but a team effort that will be a huge benefit to the city once completed.
I look forward to the completion of a drainage project this summer on the north side of town along Randolph Street. This project was a team effort with multiple property owners, engineers, city departments and county to get this accomplished. It will be a definite improvement to our district and the City of Garrett.
As a council member, I would continue to encourage support during our budget process for the 50/50 sidewalk program and beautification of the city. This program allows us to work together with citizens to make great strides in improving our sidewalks.
4. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I am the father of two children, both of whom attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools. My wife and I own Garrett Country Club and have been blessed to get to know Garrett families through the game of golf.
I am a 25-year member of the GCSAA, having served on our local Hoosier chapter board of directors. I am honored to coach the Garrett Railroader boys golf team since 2018.
5. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
It has been my pleasure to serve the City of Garrett and work with the other council members. I would appreciate your vote of support so we can continue to make more improvements for the City of Garrett.
