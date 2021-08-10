GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Ava O’Connor won the title of Miss Garrett 2021 Saturday night from a field of 10 contestants in the Performing Arts Center.
Miss Garrett 2020 Sarah Cooper placed the crown on the Garrett senior’s head before O’Connor took her first walk across the stage as the 60th Miss Garrett. O’Connor was also presented with a sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers and gifts from many local businesses and organizations as the winner of the pageant.
She is the daughter of Bill and Jenny (Davis) O’Connor. Her mother won the title of Miss Garrett in 1995.
The newly-crowned Miss Garrett 2021 is active in dance, FFA, student council, and Sources of Strength. She enjoys raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Riley Hospital for Children, dancing, shopping and working out.
O’Connor wore a magenta-hued gown for the evening wear portion of the contest and tap-danced to “Sway with Me” by Saweetie and Galxara for her talent.
Her future plans are to attend Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University Fort Wayne to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
She was sponsored by Garrett State Bank.
Rachael Kilgore was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore.
For the talent portion of the competition, Kilgore played the guitar and sang “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran.
She selected a champagne-colored gown with sequined bodice and chiffon skirt for the evening wear portion of the program.
Kilgore is active in pep band and show choir. She enjoys singing, playing guitar and flute, writing and reading. Her aspirations are to join the military and become a musical therapist.
Last year’s first runner-up, Sadie Best, presented her the trophy and sash.
Kilgore was also presented the Precious Moments award for her enthusiasm, support and congeniality of the pageant and fellow contestants.
She was sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
Caption awards
Caption awards were presented in the talent, evening gown and shorts competitions.
Victoria Perkins won the talent award title for her flute solo to “Badinerie” by Johann Sebastian Bach. She is the daughter of Vic and Tanya Perkins. Perkins plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne to major in interior design and minor in theater. Last year’s talent winner, Kathleen Suelzer, presented her with the award. She was sponsored by Beacon Credit Union.
Jordan Baer won the evening gown portion of the competition wearing a red gown with sequined bodice and flared skirt with sparkly accents. She is the daughter of Josh and Bobbie Baer and was sponsored by The Blue Moon. Baer is active in cheerleading, track and field and Key Club. She presented a cheer stunt routine for the talent competition. Zoey Martin, last year’s evening gown winner, presented the award.
Emma Welbaum was named winner in the shorts category. Her parents are Randy Welbaum and Karyn Gerke. Welbaum presented a monologue titled “My Hero,” dedicated to her cousin’s struggles and victories with cerebral palsy. Welbaum’s future plans are to attend Valparaiso University and become a physician’s assistant, and to join the National Guard. Ella Baver, last year’s winner in the fitness category, presented the award. Welbaum was sponsored by MJS Apparel.
Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick won the People’s Choice award, determined by the audience at a penny-per-vote. She is the daughter of Kara Caywood. Caywood-Fralick wore a shimmery blue and silver gown for the evening wear portion of the pageant and tap-danced to “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors for her talent. Future plans are to attend college and pursue an equine career. Griffith Rubber Mill was her sponsor.
Also competing were seniors Hailey Lantz, Cassidy Kennedy, Rylee Fisher and Noemi Vazquez.
Lantz is the daughter of Shawn Lantz and Mandi Jones. She was sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary. She performed an acro-soccer routine to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake for her talent.
Kennedy is the daughter of Amanda Clendening and Charles Kennedy. She was sponsored by Hixson Sand & Gravel. Kennedy sang “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King for her talent.
Fisher is the daughter of Kyle and Aimee Fisher. She was sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority and sang “Little Things” by One Direction for her talent.
Vazquez is the daughter of Andrea Solis and Fermin Vazquez. The Garrett American Legion sponsored her. She dedicated her monologue, “Remember Those Who Can Not” about Alzheimer’s Disease, to her grandmother for talent portion of the competition.
Stage set with winter theme
“Winter Wonderland” was the theme for the evening. The stage was decorated with lighted evergreen trees, large snowflakes, a sleigh and a winter moon suspended above the stage floor.
The contestants opened the evening with a dance number, “It’s a Marshmallow World,” wearing short black skirts, white T-shirts trimmed with black, colorful winter scarves and wrist-length black gloves.
For the shorts competition, the girls wore white T-shirts and black shorts with pink sash belts. They later added pink berets and danced to “Raspberry Beret” by Prince & The Revolution.
The contestants joined together to sing “What a Wonderful World” before the pageant results were announced.
A panel of three judges scored the contestants on talent, evening gown and fitness during the three-and-a-half-hour evening pageant. A personal interview earlier in the day comprised 35% of the overall scoring. The talent portion of the pageant scored another 35%, with the shorts and evening gown competitions comprising 15% each. Judges for the 2021 Miss Garrett Pageant were Rachel Jones, Elaine Lengacher and Johnell Keeley.
Special thanks were expressed to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools for use of the facility. Pageant organizers also thanked sponsors and contributors ,including contestant parents, Wendy Marti, Jerry and LaDonna Minnich, Todd and Sandra Kidder, Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett American Legion Auxiliary, Adventure Homes, JY Design & Print Inc., Erin Dove, Kenneth Evanoff, Northside Body Shop, Garrett Eagles, Tireville and Timmy’s BBQ.
Special music, dances
The evening was filled with several special vocal and dance performances.
2020 Miss Garrett Sarah Cooper performed “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo on the piano. Last year’s talent winner Kathleen Suelzer sang “What it Means to Be a Friend” from “13 The Musical.”
Also performing were Miss Garrett Junior Ellie Gilbert, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Michelle Kilgore, Miss Garrett Teen Trinity Burns, Miss Three Rivers Festival Outstanding Teen Katelyn Joseph and Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen Sophia Ruble. Bryson Hickman and Joely Stupeck from Ratio Dance performed a lyrical dance and a team of dancers from TDS Dance Studio presented two special numbers.
Director Pam Hampshire has been involved with the pageant for 47 of its 60-year history.
Janelle Kennedy choreographed the pageant while Carmen Ruble served as stage manager. Stage assistants included Michelle King, Payton Warfield, Michelle Shroads, Lluvia Hoeffel, Dacota Birt, Libbey Detcher and Sophia Ruble. Set designers were Hampshire, Ruble, pageant contestants and stage assistants.
Special assistants were Randy Hampshire, 2020 Mr. Railroader Christian Hess, Isaac Wright, Gayle Houser, Jack Houser and Eugene Schlotterback.
Michelle Shroads created the opening number outfits and provided the contestant and Miss Garrett flowers.
Kelly Gomes was in charge of sound and lighting. Contestant photos were by Jessica Christian Photography. Josh Blessinger was videographer.
Garrett High School teacher Mark Claxton returned as master of ceremonies. During the evening, he polled the audience to see if anyone had attended the first pageant 60 years ago. It was held on a flat-bed truck in downtown Garrett with Miss Garrett Becky Teders crowned the first winner. Audience members Rose Swank and Marilyn Feagler both raised their hands recalling the event.
In addition to this year’s winner, 1973 Miss Garrett Debbie Diederich and 1994 Miss Garrett Kelly Smith were also mother-daughter winners.
