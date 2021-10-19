GARRETT — The City of Garrett has hired a Zionsville-based company to create a new unified development ordinance for the community.
At their Oct. 12 meeting, Board of Works members Tom Blotkamp and Dave Demske voted to hire Ground Rules Inc. with an estimated cost between $64,000 to $69,000.
In September, the City Council authorized City Planner Milton Otero to seek out companies to write a new UDO.
A UDO provides the framework to regulate where and what type of development will occur, he wrote in a report to the Board of Works. “Codes guide everything from permissible land uses to building densities, locations and setbacks,” Otero wrote. “When done well, these codes can make it easier for (the) community to implement its vision.”
“We’ve been trying to get this done for the last couple of years,” Otero said Tuesday. While he reached out to three companies — one in Chicago and another in Missouri — only Ground Rules expressed interest in making a proposal.
“UDOs, especially this company’s UDOs, it’s amazing how well done they are, how easy to use they are,” City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said. “I would highly recommend the City of Garrett have a unified development ordinance.
“I know it’s expensive, but it’s well worth the money in my opinion.”
Scott Bowles of Spectrum Engineering said new measures will be in place to avoid issues encountered during the first phase of a pilot internet project in Heritage Estates.
Like the first phase, the second phase will be underground, Bowles said.
“One of the reasons you do a pilot project is to have a good handle on whether or not that model is going to float going forward. It’s a way to help mitigate some of the other risks,” he explained.
The initial successful bidder wasn’t able to satisfy contract requirements. It did not go well with another contractor, Bowles reported, as that firm was going through a purchase.
“I think at that time, there wasn’t the attention on our project, and they had a lot of folks who were not seasoned and on their normal construction work list,” he said. “We did not know any of that at that time.
“I think that’s why we had a lot of problems with the quality of workmanship.”
It resulted in a lot of learning for everyone involved.
“We were heads-down focused on trying to finish the project and complete it for the City of Garrett, and in doing so, we did not take the time to step back and communicate when there were changes and difficulties.
“That will change,” Bowles stated.
Moving forward, the firm will create and stick to design criteria and explained to all the stakeholders, before design documents and construction schedules are done, with a required sign-off on all parties, he said.
“As we get to the changes — and there will always be some changes — we’ll take time to calculate what those changes are” and determine the implications of those changes, he said.
Future contractors will be required to have 55% of their workforce on payroll, “not on a bench some place. They have to be regular, routine, full-time employees of that company,” Bowles added. Contractors will not be allowed to proceed until work has been approved.
“It means projects will go a little bit slower, but at the same time, we’ll make sure we are able to control the costs and quality.”
The board took no action on two phone system quotes presented by IT Director Rick Vie for city offices and departments.
Atlas IT submitted a proposal that included a flat fee of $10,569.22 and a monthly fee of $245 for 45 phones. Mid-City Office Systems quoted a flat fee of $9,405 and a monthly fee of $690 that includes one hour of technical support.
A third company that was approached did not submit a quote, Vie noted.
The cost will be divided among the city’s general fund and the utilities, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle noted.
Those bids were taken under advisement by Brinkerhoff and the board.
There were 69 code enforcement violations from Sept. 21 to Oct. 11, with 19 violations for high grass and weeds, 15 violations for rubbish and 20 violations for high grass or weeds and rubbish.
For the year, 48 code violations have been remedied. There have been 49 certified letters sent, with 19 abate notices forwarded to city hall for noncompliance billing. To date, 681 abate notices have been served.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said firefighters have responded to 155 calls from July 1 to Sept. 30, with 89 calls logged as medical assistance.
There were two reports of building fires, two vehicle accidents with injuries, four accidents with no injuries and 17 calls where firefighters were dispatched and canceled while responding.
Werkheiser noted the fire department did not receive a grant for new radio equipment. Firefighters — in a joint application with the Corunna and Waterloo fire departments — were seeking approximately $170,000 in funding.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported Garrett officers handled 233 calls for service from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10.
Police issued 66 traffic warnings and wrote 18 tickets during that period. There were five property damage accidents and one injury accident.
Officers made five total arrests — three Garrett residents and two non-residents — with two for traffic, one on a warrant and two for miscellaneous charges.
He reported two candidates for vacancies on the department have advanced to the background check stage.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said leaf pickup will take place on an as-needed basis.
The city should learn by the end of October or early November whether it will receive money from the second round of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings grant program.
Water Superintendent Pat Kleeman said he has reached out to several suppliers for the potential lease or purchase of a mini excavator.
That equipment would be used in future residential lead and copper line removal projects for minimal yard damage.
Hydrant flushing and winterization will take place this month, Kleeman added.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser presented revised quotes from Ingersoll Rand and Curtis for a variable speed blower. He said the previous Ingersoll quote was not include a variable speed blower. Board members will look over the new prices.
“The plant is running as well as can be expected,” he said. “We’ve had over five inches of rain in the last week.” A total of 49,000 gallons of sludge were hauled to Steuben Lakes.
Affluent toxicity testing began Monday, Schlosser reported.
Otero said Environmental Management Services was to be on site last Friday to remove all contaminants at 109 S. Randolph St. and this Thursday at 513 E. Quincy St. Once completed, Otero said the city can seek bids to demolish those properties.
