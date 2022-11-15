Ellen Bolen

GARRETT — Ellen Ruth Bolen, 82, of Garrett, died Nov. 10, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dexter Howard

GARRETT — Dexter Howard, 77, of Garrett, died Nov. 6, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marie Jones

GARRETT — Marie Jones, 96, of Garrett, died Nov. 7, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Melanie Bergstrom

AUBURN — Melanie “Lanie” (Parker) Bergstrom, 76, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Kathleen Davidson

AUBURN — Kathleen “Kathy” Davidson, 72, of Auburn, died Nov. 7, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dawn Townsend

AUBURN — Dawn M. Townsend, 50, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Victor Timmerman

BUTLER — Victor E. “Vic” Timmerman, 92, of Butler, died Nov. 8, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Michael Roby

HUNTINGTON — Michael James “Mikey,” “Mooky” Roby, 32, of Huntington and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

