Ellen Bolen
GARRETT — Ellen Ruth Bolen, 82, of Garrett, died Nov. 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dexter Howard
GARRETT — Dexter Howard, 77, of Garrett, died Nov. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marie Jones
GARRETT — Marie Jones, 96, of Garrett, died Nov. 7, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Melanie Bergstrom
AUBURN — Melanie “Lanie” (Parker) Bergstrom, 76, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Davidson
AUBURN — Kathleen “Kathy” Davidson, 72, of Auburn, died Nov. 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dawn Townsend
AUBURN — Dawn M. Townsend, 50, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Victor Timmerman
BUTLER — Victor E. “Vic” Timmerman, 92, of Butler, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Michael Roby
HUNTINGTON — Michael James “Mikey,” “Mooky” Roby, 32, of Huntington and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
