MARTINSVILLE — It was a tough day Saturday for Garrett’s wrestling team at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association team state meet at Martinsville High School.
The Railroaders, ranked fourth in Class 2A were looking to defend their title in a tough field. The Railroaders were defeated by 2A No. 8 Oak Hill (16-1) 42-26, by 2A No. 5 Monrovia (13-2) 41-28 and by unranked Western (17-2) 48-35.
Hayden Brady (120 pounds) and Jack O’Connor (195) won all three of their matches for the day.
Brady won his first match by 12-1 major decision, his second match by 2-0 decision and his third match by a 1:35 pinfall. O’Connor had pins in 3:10 and 1:05 and an 8-0 major decision among his victories.
Oak Hill 42, Garrett 26
160 — Leech (GR) 16-7 maj. dec. over Liscano (OH). 170 — Badger (GR) :26 pin over Miller (OH). 182 — Stephanatos (OH) 7-5 dec. over Gibson (GR). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 3:10 pin over Hawkins (OH). 220 — S.Jones (OH) :50 pin over Ross (GR). 285 — Strange (OH) :08 pin over McCormack (GR). 106 — Hernandez (OH) 1:06 pin over K.Baker (GR). 113 — Tarlton (OH) 1:25 pin over J.Jones (GR). 120 — Brady (GR) 12-1 maj. dec. over Bowland (OH). 126 — McMain (GR) 5:27 pin over Adkins (OH). 132 — Kendall (OH) 11-7 dec. over Williams (GR). 138 — Lawrence (OH) 7-2 dec. over Nusbaum (GR). 145 — Arthur (OH) 9-2 dec. over B.Baker (GR). 152 — Warnock (OH) 1:13 pin over Colburn (GR).
Western 41, Garrett 28
170 — Shepherd (W) 1:52 pin over Badger (GR). 182 — Gibson (GR) 9-6 dec. over Shoaff (W). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 8-0 maj. dec. over Burns (W). 220 — Norman (W) 1:49 pin over Ross (GR). 285 — Armstrong (W) 3:00 pin over McCormack (GR). 106 — Kanable (W) 16-4 maj. dec. over K.Baker (GR). 113 — Tishner (W) 1:04 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Brady (GR) 2-0 dec. over Linser (W). 126 — Raab (W) 1:08 pin over McMain (GR). 132 — Orick-Maurer (GR) 1:19 pin over Bumgardner (W). 138 — Nusbaum (GR) 2:31 pin over Miller (W). 145 — B.Baker (GR) 3:58 pin over DeVost (W). 152 — Betz (W) 6-4 dec. over Leech (GR). 160 — Pleak (W) 12-3 maj. dec. over Colburn (GR).
Monrovia 48, Garrett 35
182 — Gibson (GR) :25 pin over Strong (M). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 1:05 pin over Byrnes (M). 220 — Gaston (M) :33 pin over Ross (GR). 285 — McCormack (GR) wins by forfeit. 106 — G.Ash (M) by 1:11 pin over K.Baker (GR). 113 — I.Ash (M) by :40 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Brady (GR) 1:35 pin over Hampton (M). 126 — O.Lyons (M) by 1:09 pin over McMain (GR). 132 — Faulkenberg (M) by :13 pin over Orick-Maurer (GR). 138 — Goodman (M) 2:42 pin over Nusbaum (GR). 145 — B.Baker (GR) 16-0 tech. fall over Clements (M). 152 — E.Lyons (M) 1:05 pin over Colburn (GR). 160 — Leech (GR) 1:38 pin over Elmore (M). 170 — Denny (M) 3:01 pin over Ruble (GR).
