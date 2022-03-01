Joan Troyer
LAOTTO — Joan M. Troyer, 84, of LaOtto, died Feb. 21, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Norma Combs
AUBURN — Norma J. Combs, 81, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Feb. 19, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Larry Haynes
WELLMAN, Iowa — Larry Haynes, 56, of Wellman, Iowa and born in Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2022.
Powell Funeral Home, Wellman, handled arrangements.
Priscilla Lonaberger
AUBURN — Priscilla T. Lonaberger, 90, of Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joy Zeigler Taylor
FORT WAYNE — Joy Lee Zeigler Taylor, 60, of Fort Wayne and born in Butler, died Feb. 21, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Eve Sauve
FORT WAYNE — Eve H. Sauve, 71, of Fort Wayne and born in Spencerville, died Feb. 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dean Stoy
SPENCERVILLE — Dean A Stoy, 91, of Spencerville, died Feb. 19, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Arlene Tucker
SPENCERVILLE — Arlene V. Tucker, 94, of Spencerville, died Feb. 22, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Robert Combs Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Joseph “Bob” Combs Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Feb. 14, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Edward Hauger
KENDALLVILLE — Edward John Hauger, 70, of Kendallville, died Feb. 20, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Raymond Kline Jr.
BRIMFIELD — Raymond Ray “Sonny” Kline Jr., 73, of Brimfield and born in Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Nancy Knox
KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Jean Knox, 77, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Shirley Krieger
KENDALLVILLE — Shirley Krieger, 85, of Kendallville, died Feb. 22, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Brad Maxson
NOBLESVILLE — Brad D. Maxson, 70, of Noblesville and born in Kendallville, died Feb. 19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Laird Wysong
KENDALLVILLE — Laird Kent Wysong, 78, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Perry Yoder
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Perry W. Yoder, 93, of Bloomfield, Iowa and formerly of Kendallville, died Feb. 23, 2022.
Cranston Family Funeral Home, Fairfield, Iowa, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
