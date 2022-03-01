Joan Troyer

LAOTTO — Joan M. Troyer, 84, of LaOtto, died Feb. 21, 2022.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Norma Combs

AUBURN — Norma J. Combs, 81, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Feb. 19, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Larry Haynes

WELLMAN, Iowa — Larry Haynes, 56, of Wellman, Iowa and born in Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2022.

Powell Funeral Home, Wellman, handled arrangements.

Priscilla Lonaberger

AUBURN — Priscilla T. Lonaberger, 90, of Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Joy Zeigler Taylor

FORT WAYNE — Joy Lee Zeigler Taylor, 60, of Fort Wayne and born in Butler, died Feb. 21, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Eve Sauve

FORT WAYNE — Eve H. Sauve, 71, of Fort Wayne and born in Spencerville, died Feb. 20, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Dean Stoy

SPENCERVILLE — Dean A Stoy, 91, of Spencerville, died Feb. 19, 2022.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Arlene Tucker

SPENCERVILLE — Arlene V. Tucker, 94, of Spencerville, died Feb. 22, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Robert Combs Sr.

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Joseph “Bob” Combs Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Feb. 14, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Edward Hauger

KENDALLVILLE — Edward John Hauger, 70, of Kendallville, died Feb. 20, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Raymond Kline Jr.

BRIMFIELD — Raymond Ray “Sonny” Kline Jr., 73, of Brimfield and born in Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Nancy Knox

KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Jean Knox, 77, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Shirley Krieger

KENDALLVILLE — Shirley Krieger, 85, of Kendallville, died Feb. 22, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Brad Maxson

NOBLESVILLE — Brad D. Maxson, 70, of Noblesville and born in Kendallville, died Feb. 19, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Laird Wysong

KENDALLVILLE — Laird Kent Wysong, 78, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Perry Yoder

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Perry W. Yoder, 93, of Bloomfield, Iowa and formerly of Kendallville, died Feb. 23, 2022.

Cranston Family Funeral Home, Fairfield, Iowa, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

