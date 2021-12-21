Churches hosting Christmas Eve services
GARRETT — These Garrett churches have announced Christmas Eve services Friday.
Presbyterian Church
The Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St., will host Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. Friday.
First Baptist Church
The Garrett First Baptist Church, 1357 S. Randolph St., will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday.
First Church of Christ
The Garrett First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., will have a service at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren
Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren, 5952 C.R. 7, Garrett, will hold its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be no Sunday service on Dec. 26.
