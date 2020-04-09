Golf
Meetings canceled,
season begin May 4
GARRETT — League meetings for the 2020 Garrett Country Club golf season have been canceled. Golf leagues will operate under 2019 bylaws. As of right now, leagues are postponed with a scheduled start date for the week of May 4.
The club needs to hear from 2019 teams and subs on their intentions for this season by email at demske@garrettcc.com or by calling the pro shop at 357-5165 with team and substitute confirmation for the 2020 season.
