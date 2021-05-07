GARRETT — For J.E. Ober Elementary Principal and Garrett native Kristi Surfus, education is part of her DNA.
She enjoys getting up and going to school every day, and wants her students and staff to feel the same way.
Surfus has been named as the Indiana Association of School Principals District 3 Principal of the Year. District 3 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
The recognition ceremony will take place Nov. 21 at the IASP Fall Professional Conference in Indianapolis.
“Education is the only thing I’ve ever really known,” the 1992 Garrett graduate said. “My mom and dad were both educators, my grandpa was in education. Growing up, I played school all the time with my dolls and my sister. We were always playing school.”
In college, she took a different path, however, completing a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
“When I had my first accounting job, I was also coaching basketball, and I realized how much I enjoyed the teaching aspect of teaching basketball to these girls,” Surfus said. “That’s when I realized that was what was lacking in my professional life.”
Surfus decided to seek a teaching license, attending classes at the University of Saint Francis for her business education and teaching license.
She taught “any business class you can think of” in eight years at Garrett High School. In 2008, Surfus became director of the Garrett Learning Center, the district’s alternative school for high school students.
She has been at J.E. Ober since 2011. Surfus served as assistant principal for two years when Tonya Weaver was building principal. Weaver is now the district's superintendent.
“It’s like coming to a second family,” Surfus said of going to school. “Every educator wakes up and is excited to see the children every day and see those light bulbs go off.
“Even more than that, the amazing teachers I get to work with every day, just seeing the impact they have on the students and the creative lessons,” she said. “It’s just so much fun to see students being educated. The thinking they do in the classroom is just so amazing to me.
“Some of the students I had in the high school now have children that go to J.E. Ober,” Surfus continued. “I love seeing the outcomes of these high school students I had, and I get to see their own kids grow up.
“Really, it’s the students, the staff I get to work with, and seeing the education that happens every day at our school” that makes coming to work so enjoyable, she said.
“The year that we’ve had, with everything we’ve gone through with COVID, the guidelines and the protocols we’ve had to put in in the schools, I think every principal could be recognized as Principal of the Year,” Surfus said.
“We’ve done things in schools that have never been done before because we’ve never had a pandemic that we’ve dealt with in my lifetime,” she said. “I felt grateful that I was a person they chose.
“It could have been anyone because every principal I know has gone above and beyond. For me to be chosen out of all of these people, it’s almost unbelievable.”
Surfus remembers reading an article how to run a school like Disney.
“I think I really took that to heart,” she stated. “When families go to Disney World, kids want to go back. They keep going back, and there must be a reason. It’s just that magical feeling they get.
“I want that same feeling for our students when they come to our school. I want them to want to come back the next day.
“Trying to create a culture where the students and staff want to come back that next day, I think that’s what kind of makes us special,” Surfus continued. “We have students who are excited to come back to school the next day. We have teachers who are excited and look forward going to school the next day.”
J.E. Ober has an enrollment of 678 in grades K-5 and a staff of 45 certified staff and eight instructional assistants.
“We just have such a family atmosphere in our school, and I think that’s what makes it really special,” Surfus said.
“I’ve had parents come in and given tours to new families. Multiple times, they’ve said to me, ‘I’m sure what it is, but school just feels so different, it’s such a great feeling.’ It really makes them want their child to come to our school,” she said.
“We have a very large elementary school, but we try to create a community and culture with all students that they know when they come to school, they’re safe, they’re well cared for and it’s something to look forward to.”
