GARRETT — Garrett’s baseball team finished the first week of the season with one win and two losses.
The Railroaders were 6-0 winners over Lakewood Park on April 4. Saturday, Garrett was swept by DeKalb, 7-2 and 10-0.
Garrett 6,
Lakewood Park 0
Luke Byers, Luke Holcomb and Grant Byers combined to limit Lakewood Park to just four hits.
Luke Byers pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one. Holcomb pitched two innings, giving up one hit while fanning four. Grant Byers pitched the last three, allowing two hits while striking out six.
Luke Byers had two doubles among his three hits and Parker Skelly had two hits, including a double for Garrett. Byers drove in two and Skelly drove in three runs.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. Garrett scored twice in the fourth, twice in the fifth and twice in the seventh.
DeKalb 7-10, Garrett 2-0
DeKalb’s Elijah Ehmke allowed only three hits and an earned run while striking out nine in the first game. Donnie Wiley tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out five in the second game.
Calder Hefty, Luke Holcomb and Parker Skelly had singles for Garrett in the first game. Both Railroader runs came in the sixth inning, after DeKalb built a 4-0 lead. The Barons added three in the seventh.
Holcomb pitched five innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four. He allowed one run.
In the second game, DeKalb scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, adding three in the fourth and four in the fifth. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Luke Byers had two hits, including a double. Skelly and Camren Ruble had singles.
