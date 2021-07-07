GARRETT — Eleven contestants participated in three pageants during Garrett Heritage Days.
The pageants selected Miss Garrett Teen for ages 12-15, Miss Garrett Junior Teen for ages 9-11 and Miss Garrett Junior for ages 6-8.
This year’s theme was “Celebrate Garrett” with the stage in Eastside Park decorated in red, white and blue. Contestants danced to the Garrett Railroaders’ fight song in cheer outfits for the opening number.
On-stage competition included talent for 25% of overall score, personality and on-stage question for 15% and party wear 15%. Interviews were held earlier in the day at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the remaining 45%. A People’s Choice award was presented in each age group, voted on by the audience at $1 per vote.
Reigning queens from 2019-2020 were Miss Garrett Teen Aleyah Farrell, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Allie Lehman and Miss Garrett Junior Adrianne LeQuia. The pageant was not held due to the pandemic in 2020. Lehman and LeQuia both offered farewell speeches near the conclusion of the pageant.
Miss Garrett Teen
Trinity Burns, 15, won the title of Miss Garrett Teen, as well as the People’s Choice award for her age group.
She is the daughter of Diann Brewer. Burns performed a gymnastic routine for her talent. Her career goal is to perform autopsies in the military. Burns was sponsored by her family.
Danielle Kilgore, 15, was first runner-up. She is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She sang “Crazy” by Patsy Cline for her talent. Her future goal is to become a cosmetologist. Kilgore was sponsored by her family.
Tori Hug, 14, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug. Hug tap-danced to “Beggin’” for her talent. Her career goal is to be an athletic trainer. Trademark Title was her sponsor.
Miss Garrett Junior Teen
Michelle Kilgore, 10, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior Teen.
Esther Smith, 10, won the People’s Choice award for her age group.
Kilgore is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She sang “Reflection” from the movie “Mulan” for her talent. Kilgore’s future plans are to become a musician. She was sponsored by her family.
Stella Karr, 10, was first runner-up. Her parents are Dustin and Nikki Karr. She sang “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys in the talent competition. Her goal is to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Karr was sponsored by Parkview Physicians Group Urology.
Second runner-up was Emily Knutson, 9, daughter of David and Rebecca Knutson. She performed a jazz dance to “Into the Unknown” from the movie “Frozen.” Knutson wants to be a singer or actress when she grows up. She was sponsored by her family.
Smith was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Sam and Heidi Smith. Smith’s talent was telling jokes. Her future goal is to become a streamer. Freedom Plumbing & Heating was her sponsor.
Miss Garrett Junior
Elle Gilbert, 7, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior.
Ava Mae Craig, 7, won the People’s Choice award for her age group.
Gilbert is the daughter of Brian and Lindsae Gilbert. For her talent, Gilbert danced to “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. She would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up. She was sponsored by her family.
First runner-up was Kendall Brookhart, 8, the daughter of Joe and Samantha Brookhart. She tap-danced to “I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover” for her talent. Her future plans are to be a nurse. Brookhart was sponsored by Service All Vacuum.
Neveah Craig, 8, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig. She performed sign language to “Lord, You’re Holy” for her talent. When Craig grows up, she wants to be a nurse. Gauntlet Hobbies sponsored her in the pageant.
Ava Mae Craig, 7, was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig. She sang “Way Maker” by Leeland in both English and Spanish for her talent. Craig wants to be a doctor when she grows up. Gauntlet Hobbies sponsored her in the pageant.
Director Carmen Ruble was assisted by Sophia Ruble, the reigning Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen 2020.
Sophia Ruble also offered special vocal numbers including “Die from a Broken Heart” by Maddie & Tae. Miss Garrett Junior 2019 Adrianne LeQuia performed a hip-hop dance to “Strike It Up” during the pageant.
Pageant sponsors are Garrett State Bank, Garrett Heritage Days Committee, the JAM Center, who hosted the interviews earlier in the day; Timmy Johnson, who provided meals for judges and staff and Timmy and Necia’s Celebration Hall, who hosted the pageant’s tea party fundraiser.
Judges were Brandon McCutchan of Fort Wayne, Kendallville native Lydia Tremaine, and Lee Anne Smith of Huntington. Libbey Detcher, Miss Garrett 2018 and Miss Great Lakes 2020, served as auditor for the pageant.
