GARRETT — After months of waiting, St. Martin’s Healthcare’s mobile unit arrived June 1 with plans to bring it out into the community starting by the middle of July.
As the free health clinic grew to serve four counties in northeast Indiana, officials saw an increasing travel barrier among many of their patients. St. Martin’s Healthcare recognized that 80% of cancellations or missed appointments within the past two years correlated to the lack of access to reliable transportation or lack of finances to maintain the vehicle.
The mobile clinic will initially provide lab testing, access to electronic health records, mental health integration, specialized referrals and medication assistance, with hopes to expand the unit to provide dental services in the future.
“St. Martin’s Healthcare has a clear mission to provide health care to improve the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual well-being of the community. The mobile clinic provides a way to increase the access to health care for more individuals and families who are uninsured or under-insured,” St. Martin’s executive director Tammy Stafford said.
The clinic’s goal in beginning this project with Mission Mobile in North Carolina was to raise $580,000 to cover the purchase of the refurbished unit, medical equipment, lab equipment, supplies, medications and electronic health records. Of that, $349,000 has been raised so far. There are several ways the community can support the mobile clinic program.
St. Martin’s Healthcare, located in Garrett, is a free clinic that has served the uninsured for 17 years.
Opening in October 2005, the clinic has expanded programs to include vision and integrated mental health counseling in addition to primary medical and dental care supported by volunteer health care providers and staff.
The clinic is open 35 hours a week and serves DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Those who find themselves under-insured with high deductibles and co-pays may also be eligible for care. Appointments may be made by calling 357-0077. Same day appointments are available.
St. Martin’s Healthcare receives no federal or state dollars and is funded solely by grants, foundations, donations from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations, two annual fundraisers, a tea held in February, a golf benefit in August and proceeds from the Curiosity Shop.
St. Martin’s Healthcare welcomes the opportunity to speak at churches, clubs and events. Contact Jordyn at 357-0077 to schedule a speaker.
Donations and pledges may be made by mail or in person at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 or select a secure online gift through their website, smhcin.org.
