GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved moving forward on capital improvement projects following an architectural study by Barton Coe Vilamaa of Fort Wayne.
Brian Bohlender and Karen Fisher of BCV shared their findings following an extensive assessment of the district’s buildings and grounds, programs, other assets and through interviews with administrators during six site visits and logging some 7,800 photos. The firm categorized needs as immediate and long-term projects for the future.
The board approved replacement of a chiller and boiler in the middle school, converting of lighting to LED, and expansion of the high school parking lot to the north and west that would net 42 additional parking spaces based on the firm’s recommendations.
Following public hearings, the board also approved a general obligation bond project resolution required for projects exceeding $1 million per building; a general obligation project bond resolution stating the costs and financial terms for the project; a general obligation bond reimbursement resolution; and contracting with Barton Coe Vilamaa for general obligation bond consulting services.
A proposed 2023 budget estimated at $20,685,399, with a maximum estimate of $5,659,216, needed to be raised was introduced. The budget will be considered the adoption at the board’s regularly scheduled Oct. 24 meeting.
A proposed capital project plan was adopted following a public hearing, with an estimated 2023 total of $85,000, including a grounds truck at $65,000 and $20,000 for a computer server.
The 2024 project list, estimated at $90,000, includes $45,000 for a maintenance van, $20,000 for a HVAC unit for the central office, $15,000 for a mower and $10,000 for a projector.
The 2025 project plan, totaling $95,000, would include $15,000 for a gator vehicle, $20,000 for a maintenance lift, $20,000 for plows and $40,000 for a grounds van.
A bus replacement plan was also adopted, with an estimated cost of $295,000 each year from 2023 to 2027.
The board approved four instructors to attend the Association for Career and Technical Education Vision national conference in Las Vegas on Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, and for students to attend FFA National Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 27-28.
Personnel recommendations approved included the hiring of Wendy Kennedy as middle school special education instructor, Chelsea Schaefer as high school instructional assistant, Jenelle Combs as elementary instructional assistant, Madeleine Johnston as part-time cafeteria employee and Kirsten Allman as clinic assistant.
The board also approved the resignations of Amber Brumbaugh as clinic assistant and Ted Custer as maintenance and grounds employee; and the separation of service of Caileigh Graves as custodian and Aaron Kimble as skills coach. The resignation of Dave Demske as eighth-grade boys basketball coach was also approved.
