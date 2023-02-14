GARRETT — Garrett State Bank has announced one longtime employee has retired and another has been promoted into a new role.
Mark Fogt, president and CEO of Garrett State Bank, retired Dec. 31 after 29 years with the bank. Fogt will continue to serve on the Garrett State Bank board of directors as chairman.
Fogt graduated from the University of Findlay and obtained his master’s degree from the University of Dayton. He began his career in 1974 with The First National Bank of Findlay, Ohio. Fogt then moved on to be the controller at The First National Bank of Sidney, Ohio and then controller at The National Bank and Trust Co. of Wilmington, Ohio.
He then became accounting manager for The Provident Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mark then moved on to become vice president and cashier senior lending officer at Belmont County National Bank, St. Clairsville, Ohio. Before coming to Garrett State Bank, Fogt served as president, CEO and board member for Inter Community Bank in Springfield, New Jersey.
Michael J. Tullis has been promoted to president and CEO. Tullis joined Garrett State Bank in 1996 and has served in roles in the retail, operations and lending departments, including his most recent role as senior vice president of lending for the past 11 years.
Tullis earned a business finance degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and is a graduate of the Paul W. Bennett Graduate School of Banking. He is currently a member of the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department and a Parkview Hospital board member.
