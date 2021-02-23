INDIANAPOLIS — Wrestling season came to an end for two fine Garrett wrestlers Friday at the state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sophomore Hayden Brady (27-4), making his second straight trip to the state finals, was defeated by a 9-0 major decision in his opening match by Crown Point’s Anthony Bahl (25-4).
Bahl scored a takedown and two-point near-fall in the first period. Starting the second on defense, Bahl reversed on Brady and added a three-point near-fall with just over a minute left.
Brady chose the top position for the third period but was unable to score. Bahl went on to finish sixth in the weight class.
Freshman Chase Leech (20-11) was defeated by a 19-4 technical fall by Floyd Central’s James Conway in their 152-pound match.
Conway gained four takedowns in the first, with all of Leech’s points coming on escapes. Conway’s fourth takedown, followed by a three-point near-fall, came with 18 seconds left in the first.
Conway chose defense to start the second, gained an escape, followed by two takedowns and a three-point near-fall to close out the match.
Conway won the 152-pound championship with a 6-4 overtime win over Chesterton’s Brock Ellis.
After winning his first match Friday, East Noble junior Aidan Sprague placed sixth at 120 pounds Saturday.
Sprague lost in the quarter-finals to Crown Point sophomore Logan Frazier 9-1, but bounced back by pinning Westfield junior Braxton Vest in 3 minutes, 23 seconds in the first consolation match.
Frazier (34-4) went on to be the state runner-up Saturday night, losing to Chesterton sophomore Sergio Lemley 3-2 in the state championship match.
Sprague lost to Evansville Mater Dei senior Cole Ross 6-5 in a rematch of last year’s fifth-place match at 113. Ross won a 16-3 major decision over Sprague last year.
Sprague was the only northeast Indiana wrestler to advance past Friday’s first round.
At 106 pounds, East Noble junior Keegan Malott (20-5) was pinned at 5:01 by Indianapolis Cathedral’s Evan Dickey (29-3). Dickey finished second overall.
At 145 pounds, Prairie Heights junior Sam Levitz (25-6) was pinned in 1:13 by Chesterton’s Ethan Kaiser. Kaiser finished fifth.
At 170 pounds, East Noble senior Jacob Graden (23-9) lost an 11-5 decision by Cathedral’s Ulrik Urasky. Urasky finished third in the weight class.
Fremont senior R.J. Dilbone (31-3) was beaten by an 18-9 major decision by Franklin Central’s Aataeveon Jordan. Jordan finished eighth at 220 pounds.
